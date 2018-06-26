Local products lead the way for both teams in junior A showdown

Braylon Lumb controls the ball for the Victoria Shamrocks in the offensive zone during his team’s 18-5 win over Nanaimo at the Island Savings Centre on June 19. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Several Cowichan Valley Lacrosse Association products returned to the Island Savings Centre last Tuesday as the Nanaimo Timbermen played host to the Victoria Shamrocks in a B.C. Junior A Lacrosse League tilt.

The Shamrocks clobbered the Timbermen 18-5, but both teams got significant contributions from their Cowichan Valley players. Former CVLA players sit atop the scoring stats for both teams.

Braylon Lumb had two goals and two assists for Victoria, while injured teammate Brian Robb had to watch from the sidelines.

Colton Lidstone and Thomas Vaesen each had a goal and an assist for Nanaimo, while James Taylor was left off the scoresheet, and Colin Jeffrey started in net, allowing 10 goals on 24 shots over 31:14.

The Shamrocks struck first, just 23 seconds in, but the Timbermen answered back 14 seconds after that, then took a 2-1 lead at 5:14. Victoria scored the next nine goals to take a commanding lead before Lidstone got Nanaimo back on the scoreboard with five minutes left to play in the second. The Shamrocks outscored the Timbermen 8-2 over the remainder of the game.

Through this past weekend, Lumb leads the BCJALL in points with 82 and goals with 42, and his 40 assists are third. Vaesen is fifth in goals with 30, and Lidstone is fifth in assists with 36.

The Shamrocks currently sit fourth in the eight-team circuit with 10 wins and 21 points in 17 games, while the T-Men have slipped into last place with two wins and four points through 17 games.