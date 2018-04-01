Local product Luc Wilson commits to jr. A Capitals

Forward played seven games as an AP this past season

Luc Wilson will play full-time for the junior A Capitals next season. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Cowichan Valley Capitals have added another local product to the fold.

Luc Wilson, a 2001-born forward who calls Duncan home, has committed to the junior A hockey team for the 2018-19 season.

Wilson played his minor hockey with the Cowichan Valley Minor Hockey Association, then played major midget with the North Island Silvertips before moving to junior B last season with the Nanaimo Buccaneers.

Wilson had 22 goals and 16 assists for 38 points in 41 games with the Buccaneers in 2017-18, the 24th-highest point total in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League, the seventh-best among rookies, and the third-most for 2001-born players.

Wilson was also called up to the Caps as an AP for seven games, and picked up one assist.

Previously announced commitments for 2018-19 include 2001-born forward Kolton Cousins and 2000-born defenceman J.J. Berdal.



