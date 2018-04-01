Luc Wilson will play full-time for the junior A Capitals next season. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Local product Luc Wilson commits to jr. A Capitals

Forward played seven games as an AP this past season

The Cowichan Valley Capitals have added another local product to the fold.

Luc Wilson, a 2001-born forward who calls Duncan home, has committed to the junior A hockey team for the 2018-19 season.

Wilson played his minor hockey with the Cowichan Valley Minor Hockey Association, then played major midget with the North Island Silvertips before moving to junior B last season with the Nanaimo Buccaneers.

Wilson had 22 goals and 16 assists for 38 points in 41 games with the Buccaneers in 2017-18, the 24th-highest point total in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League, the seventh-best among rookies, and the third-most for 2001-born players.

Wilson was also called up to the Caps as an AP for seven games, and picked up one assist.

Previously announced commitments for 2018-19 include 2001-born forward Kolton Cousins and 2000-born defenceman J.J. Berdal.


kevin.rothbauer@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Star prospect Thatcher Demko backstops Canucks to win over Columbus in his NHL debut
Next story
Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

Just Posted

Local product Luc Wilson commits to jr. A Capitals

Forward played seven games as an AP this past season

Robert Barron column: Cutting tax break for local politicians not a good idea

These are not salaries to plan a retirement on the French Riviera.

Mill Bay plant sale supports programs for women at home and abroad

This annual plant sale has become well known to local gardeners

David Suzuki column: We’re drowning in seas of plastic

Rapid, wasteful exploitation of these valuable resources has also led to a world choked in plastic.

Brenda’s Brats lost in space as they present ‘Blast Off!’

Join this fun-loving choir for a pair of shows at Pioneer Square’s theatre in Mill Bay

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s what made video highlights this week across the province

Cowichan Coffee Time: Awards all around

Dave Ferguson recently won a national award for his contribution within the fire service.

Coming up in Cowichan: Cancer Society canvassers take to the street

Roxanne Caldwell from Duncan knows the devastating impact cancer has on Canadians.

Defunct Chinese space lab set to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere

Only about 10 per cent of the spacecraft will likely survive

5G plans under wraps in Canada, but U.S. race heats up

Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile announce 5G launch dates, while Bell, Telus and Rogers stay quiet

Scientists use MRIs to curb use of rats, mice in medical research

Researchers use a small MRI to test possible treatments for cancer, strokes and multiple sclerosis

Taxes go up on fuel, booze and cigarettes on April 1

Some ferry riders get a break, B.C. Hydro rates rise 3%

Columbus defenceman fined for dangerous trip on Canucks’ Sutter

NHL has ordered Ian Cole to pay US$5,000

Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St. Peter’s Square

Pilgrims gathered to hear Francis deliver the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ Easter message

Most Read