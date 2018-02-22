LMG survives a scare in Jackson Cup opener

Cowichan LMG’s Keevan Webb squares off with a V.I. Wave player late in last Friday’s Jackson Cup match. Webb scored the tying goal and earned the hard hat as Cowichan edged the Wave 2-1. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

For the second year in a row, Cowichan LMG got a scare in the first round of the Sir John Jackson Cup tournament.

Although Cowichan has reached the final of the Island senior men’s soccer championship tournament seven times in the last eight years, winning four times, it has never been easy. Last year, LMG needed two late goals to get past Comox in their first game, and this year, they needed some timely heroics to beat the V.I. Wave.

“It reminded me a lot of last year’s first game,” Cowichan head coach Glen Martin said. “Down 1-0 late, late, we got a couple of goals, and we won 2-1.”

A year ago, Cowichan got two goals as regulation time ticked down. This time, they needed a late goal for the tie, then managed to win it in extra time.

“That’s just soccer,” Martin said. “When they score first, it puts all the pressure on you. You could tell we were the stronger team, but in soccer you can easily lose if they score first.”

While Cowichan won a fourth-straight league title this season, the V.I. Wave dodged relegation with a late push. That didn’t hold much meaning as cup play began. The Wave struck first with a goal against the play shortly before the 20-minute mark.

“We were down there and we let in a soft goal,” Martin said. “We let them get the cross, let them win the header.”

Making things difficult for themselves has been par for the course for LMG this season.

“This year, we don’t seem to do anything the easy way,” Martin said. “I don’t have a reason for it.”

Knowing the consequences, Cowichan started to play with more urgency and physicality after that.

“When you’re down a goal, you start playing harder,” the coach noted.

Not that he endorses that game plan.

“You can’t keep going down a goal,” Martin said. “Sooner or later, it will catch up to you.”

A free kick by Craig Gorman that grazed Keevan Webb on its way into the net tied the score for Cowichan. Webb was also honoured with the team hard hat after the match.

“He’s a young, fast, big, strong player,” Martin said. “He’s got experience with UVic. He’s a strong player for us.”

Paddy Nelson put in the winner in extra time, finishing off a tremendously patient play by Anton Bucher. Bucher earned kudos from the coach for his play, as did midfielder Kevan Brown, steady goalkeeper Darian Achurch, and Govinda Innes, who was especially productive once he moved up to the wing in the second half.

By and large, Martin wasn’t unhappy with his team’s performance, although there were a few things to work on.

“We played well,” he said. “But our finishing was off and our shooting wasn’t good. We turned the ball over a lot.”

Cowichan’s next cup game is a road match with Nanaimo at Merle Logan Park on March 3. Cowichan beat Nanaimo both times they met in league play this season, but Nanaimo won in extra time when the teams met in the Jackson Cup final last spring. Whoever wins will have home-field advantage in the semifinals, but Martin isn’t thinking about that yet.

“You can’t look ahead in the cup,” he said. “There’s always an upset; there’s always something weird happening.”

As defending champs, Nanaimo will be hard to beat on their own pitch.

“They will be a handful,” Martin acknowledged. “We need to be ready to score the first goal.”

LMG will be on the road this weekend, wrapping up league play against Vic West on Sunday afternoon. Cowichan clinched first place weeks ago, Vic West sits second, and nothing will change this weekend, regardless of the result.