Lions lift playoff banner

The bantam C Cowichan Valley Lions celebrate their win over Oceanside C3 in the playoff final. (Submitted)

The bantam C1 Cowichan Valley Lions won the Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association playoff banner for 2017-18 with a 6-4 win over Oceanside C3 on March 11.

Dominic Adelborg wasted little time in staking the Lions to a 1-0 lead just a minute and five seconds into the final at the Cowichan Lake Arena, but Oceanside evened the score before the period was over.

Aiden Lawrence and Gavin Foss scored in the second period as Cowichan went ahead 3-2. The third period saw Adelborg and Foss score their second goals of the game, with one from Trekker James in between, as they pulled ahead to win by two.

Foss finished with two goals and one assist and Lawrence had a goal and two helpers, while Jacob Stocks and Austin Edkins each had one assist. Liam Pelletier collected the win in goal.

The Lions were led this year by head coach Mike Sullivan and assistants Chay Foss, Bradyn Smith and Kevin Edkins.