Walnut Grove Gators’ Tavia Rowell scored 30 points in her team’s 88-71 win over the Abbotsford Panthers in semifinal action at the BC AAA girls provincial basketball championships at the Langley Events Centre. Gary Ahuja Langley Times

Line-up set for B.C. championship Saturday in Langley

Three provincial champs will be crowned at the Langley Events Centre

The finals are set for championship Saturday at the Langley Events Centre and all three top seeds are still alive for a provincial banner.

Fifty-six teams tipped off on Wednesday morning as the junior girls basketball provincial invitational tournament and the AA and AAA girls basketball championships got underway and it is down to six squads.

The junior final will see the hometown Walnut Grove Gators, ranked No. 1 coming in, battle the Cinderella Fraser Heights Firehawks of Surrey. The Firehawks were seeded 15th out of the 24 teams but they are still alive.

In Friday’s semifinal, Fraser Heights beat the No. 3 Yale Lions 68-44 to set up a shot against the Gators.

Walnut Grove used a stifling defence to tame the Mount Baker Wild 51-19.

The game tips off at 1 p.m.

And following that game, the senior AA final pits the No. 1 South Kamloops Titans against the No. 3 G.W. Graham Grizzlies of Chilliwack.

The Grizzlies used a strong second half to turn a five-point lead into a 66-53 win over the No. Britannia Bruins.

The other semifinal saw the Titans win 71-52 over the No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas Fighting Saints.

The 5 p.m. game will also see the No. 1 and No. 3 seeds clash for the banner.

The top-ranked Kelowna Owls won 81-59 over the No. 4 Semiahmoo Totems.

The earlier semifinal saw the hometown Walnut Grove Gators upset the No. 2 Abbotsford Panthers 88-71. The game was tied late in the third quarter before the Gators pulled away to win by 17.

All three games will be played on the LEC’s Centre Court.


sports@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Abby Panthers’ Sienna Lenz against Walnut Grove during BC AAA senior girls semifinals at LEC. Gary Ahuja Black Press

Walnut Grove Gators’ Fania Taylor against the Mount Baker Wild during semifinal action. The Gators will play for gold after a 51-19 win at the Langley Events Centre. Gray Ahuja Langley Times

Previous story
Cowichan United gets past Lakehill in overtime

Just Posted

Cowichan United gets past Lakehill in overtime

As Cowichan United head coach Tyler Hughes suspected might happen, his U21… Continue reading

Peewee Caps battle for Island title at Fuller Lake this Saturday

The peewee Tier 2 Cowichan Valley Capitals will have a chance to… Continue reading

Brentwood College goes ‘Crazy for You’

‘I’ve Got Rhythm’ and ‘Someone to Watch Over Me’ are just a few of the great tunes in this super show

Sarah Simpson column: The family walk that hurt my feelings

we came upon a dirty, crumpled page of the Cowichan Valley Citizen

VIDEO: QMS hurdle challenges and bring ‘Treasure Island’ to life onstage

With simple sets and limited space, it’s not easy to present a sweeping adventure but they did it

B.C. Games: Cowichan region to host 2018 Summer Games

Preparations have already begun for the games running from July 19-22

Cowichan Coffee Time: Lot’s of generosity plus rising real estate and trucker Wi-Fi

• The Adoption and Permanency Fund of BC has granted the Lalum’utul’… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Leaders of Tomorrow; parenting series

Nominate a youth for a Leaders of Tomorrow Award.

Line-up set for B.C. championship Saturday in Langley

Three provincial champs will be crowned at the Langley Events Centre

Predators rally to beat Canucks 4-3 in OT

Jarnkrok nets winner for Nashville 43 seconds into extra time

City investigating ‘allegation of significant concern’

Mayor Bill McKay said council became aware of the matter after “we were alerted by staff”

Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex assault

Luke Strimbold, 28, has been charged with numerous counts of sexual assault and related offences

Truckload of homemade dog beds headed to BC SPCA shelters

Organizer hopes to collect more donations en route to Kelowna Monday for seized dogs

VIDEO: Tsunami siren testing sounds off in Tofino

Tourists appreciate loud beach alert.

Most Read