Runners embark on the 10k portion of the Cowichan Autumn Classic at Zanatta Winery last month. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Light makes light work of Autumn Classic

Duncan runner finishes first in combined 10k+5k

For the second year in a row, Duncan’s Richard Light had the top combined time at the Cowichan Autumn Classic road race presented by the CeeVacs Roadrunners at Glenora’s Zanatta Winery on Oct. 20.

Light finished first in the combined event (5k+10k) with a time of 58 minutes and 40 seconds. Gary Duncan was second with a time of 1:05:21, and Emily Macdonald was third overall and the top female runner at 1:10:10.

Rounding out the top 10 were Teresa Lewis-Schneider (1:10:54), Shannon Lebeuf (1:14:47), Roxanne Porter (1:13:05), Stephanie Renwick (1:12:37), Lindsey Fraser (1:13:49), Angela Anderson (1:14:04) and Karen Melanson (1:15:59).

The best time in the 5k belonged to Aaron Holmgren of North Saanich at 16:47, followed by Duncan’s Jill Ramstead at 20:47. The rest of the top 10 were Rob Grant (21:42), Rudolf Kruger (22:19), Niall O’Hara (22:19), Dylan Kruger (22:47), Monni Savory (23:27), Will Harvey (24:09), Sahara Ali (25:28) and Laura Shand (26:10).

Martin Cortvriend of Denbigh, Wales had the top time in the 10k, finishing in 46:04, and Emily Zecchino of Burnaby was the top female runner and fifth overall at 49:31. Second place went to Simon Minkow (47:58), followed by Tony Ross (48:49) and Paul Melanson (49:16) in fourth. Behind Zecchino were Nick Komick (49:53), Dayna Alexander (50:58), Morag Brown (51:05), Chelsea Langelo (51:23), and Joe Jo Mei (52:02) in 10th.

