The U14 Gold Cowichan Crushers will face Powell River for the Island title this Saturday. (Todd Blumel photo)

Late heroics mean Cowichan Crushers will host Island U14 final

The Cowichan Crushers will get a chance to battle for a berth in the U14 Gold girls soccer provincials after knocking off a strong Bays team last Saturday.

Ruth Paulson buried the rebound off a shot by Taya Brubacher with only a few minutes left in extra time to earn the Crushers the Lower Island title and a spot in the Island final this coming weekend.

Thanks in part to high winds and intermittent downpours on the Oak Bay turf, neither team was able to create many scoring chances. The goalies, including Cowichan’s Ava Rodier, turned back all attempts, and the teams battled to a scoreless tie after 90 minutes. As extra time ticked down, it appeared that the match would go to kicks before Paulson notched her heroic marker.

Cowichan managed to control most of the possession and keep the ball in the Bays end for the most part until the final whistle blew.

Cowichan will host Powell River in the Island final this Saturday at 12:30 p.m., with the winner going on to provincials in Kamloops this summer.

