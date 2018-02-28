Lakers 4th at weekend tournament at Lake Cowichan arena

There were three days of exciting action as the Lakers hosted teams from Vancouver Island and beyond

BRI Bantam Lakers in action against Hollyburn Vancouver during the tournament at Cowichan Lake Sports Arena last weekend. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Lake Cowichan’s BRI bantam Lakers finished fourth in the weekend tournament they hosted Feb. 23-25.

Eight teams traveled to the Cowichan Lake Sports Arena, in some cases quite a long distance, to take part.

The Lakers welcomed Nanaimo, Oceanside, Campbell River, Chilliwack, Vancouver, and two teams from Saanich where they were met by a snowy February Friday.

A series of 12 games was held over Friday and Saturday with Sunday’s games devoted to figuring out who finished where.

First place went to Oceanside 3 from Parksville, with Nanaimo 6 finishing second, Chilliwack finishing third and Lake Cowichan fourth, according to Trish Gorski of Lake Cowichan Minor Hockey.

The turnout was good overall for the tourney, with crowds really coming out to see the Lakers during their games, she said.

Fundraising for minor hockey, which took place during the three-day event, was also successful.

BRI Bantam Lakers in action against Hollyburn Vancouver during the tournament at Cowichan Lake Sports Arena last weekend. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

BRI Bantam Lakers in action against Hollyburn Vancouver during the tournament at Cowichan Lake Sports Arena last weekend. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

BRI Bantam Lakers in action against Hollyburn Vancouver during the tournament at Cowichan Lake Sports Arena last weekend. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

BRI Bantam Lakers in action against Hollyburn Vancouver during the tournament at Cowichan Lake Sports Arena last weekend. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

BRI Bantam Lakers in action against Hollyburn Vancouver during the tournament at Cowichan Lake Sports Arena last weekend. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

BRI Bantam Lakers in action against Hollyburn Vancouver during the tournament at Cowichan Lake Sports Arena last weekend. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)