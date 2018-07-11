Lacrosse star bringing camp to Cowichan Valley

A former collegiate and professional lacrosse star is bringing his camp series to the Cowichan Valley this weekend.

Athan Iannucci, a record-setter in both the NCAA and National Lacrosse League ranks, is holding a session on July 14 and 15.

Iannucci has been holding camps across B.C. in an effort to reach as many kids as possible.

“It is Athan’s goal to reach some of the municipalities that may not have had many opportunities for such a camp in the past,” camp director and co-ordinator Jamie Beggs said. “We are heading up north to Fort St. John, Kitimat, Merritt and Salmon Arm. The response from these communities has been overwhelming as travel expenses for kids to attend a camp taught by a professional level athlete can be super high.”

Iannucci was named an NCAA Div. 1 All-American at Hofstra University in 2006 when he scored 62 goals to set a school record while leading the entire NCAA in both goals and points. As a professional in the NLL in 2008, he shattered the previous record of 61 goals set by Gary Gait with 71 goals in 16 games, and was named league MVP.

Among the areas of focus at the camp are pregame preparation, conditioning, shooting mechanics, passing, dodging, checking, footwork, communication, sportsmanship and scholarship opportunities.

“At our camps parents and athletes can expect a dynamic, safe, competitive and most of all fun environment,” Beggs said.

For more information, email noochlax83@gmail.com or phone 604-765-0028.