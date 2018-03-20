Lacrosse registration still open

It’s not too late for players ages 5-14 to sign up for this summer

The minor box lacrosse season is just around the corner, but it’s still not too late to register.

The Cowichan Valley Lacrosse Association is up 30 players over last season’s numbers, but there are still roster spots open in every level from mini tyke (ages 5-6) to bantam (13-14).

“We look forward to new players, even in bantam and peewee, as we have C teams in both divisions to accompany the A2 and B teams,” CVLA president Chris Claxton said.

The C division is dedicated to developing new players, and the B.C. Lacrosse Association holds provincial championships for teams at the C division, as it does for the A1, A2 and B divisions. The Vancouver Island Minor Lacrosse Commission is holding some development clinics for C-level players this season.

This year, the CVLA will have one mini-tyke team, two tyke, two novice, three peewee, three bantam, one midget, one novice girls and one peewee girls.

For more information, visit cvtl.goalline.ca