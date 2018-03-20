Lacrosse registration still open

It’s not too late for players ages 5-14 to sign up for this summer

The minor box lacrosse season is just around the corner, but it’s still not too late to register.

The Cowichan Valley Lacrosse Association is up 30 players over last season’s numbers, but there are still roster spots open in every level from mini tyke (ages 5-6) to bantam (13-14).

“We look forward to new players, even in bantam and peewee, as we have C teams in both divisions to accompany the A2 and B teams,” CVLA president Chris Claxton said.

The C division is dedicated to developing new players, and the B.C. Lacrosse Association holds provincial championships for teams at the C division, as it does for the A1, A2 and B divisions. The Vancouver Island Minor Lacrosse Commission is holding some development clinics for C-level players this season.

This year, the CVLA will have one mini-tyke team, two tyke, two novice, three peewee, three bantam, one midget, one novice girls and one peewee girls.

For more information, visit cvtl.goalline.ca

Previous story
BCHL Today: Surrey Eagles in the driver’s seat and Ethan Martini takes a seat
Next story
Bantam female team caps off perfect season

Just Posted

Lacrosse registration still open

It’s not too late for players ages 5-14 to sign up for this summer

Animal rights group plans rally in Duncan March 25

Planned rally at Duncan Courthouse on April 3 called off

Sesquicentennial Totem to be unveiled on March 23 in Duncan

Project commissioned by the City of Duncan

Elder Co-op launching free Rideshare service

“The Elder Care Co-op was formed with a vision of ‘seniors helping seniors”

Bantam female team caps off perfect season

Cowichan earns league and playoff banners

Lake Cowichan Seniors Dance draws green-clad crowd

The gang at the Lake Cowichan 50+ Activity Centre chalked up another success

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver

Speeding pickup truck shown illegally passing on highway shoulder

Plane filled with smoke lands at Nanaimo Airport

WestJet flight came in from Vancouver

Well-known former B.C. radio personality and politician Barrie Clark dies

Clark remembered as a fair-minded ‘statesman,’ who always saw the big picture

Police officers injured in Trans Mountain pipeline arrests: RCMP

One suffered a head injury after being kicked, another hurt a knee, and a third hurt a hand

Horgan promises new school funding formula in B.C.

Premier addresses B.C. Teachers Federation AGM ahead of contract negotiations starting next year

Reader Photos: First day of spring around British Columbia

Our loyal viewers sent us some of their favourite Spring photos from all corners of the province

Human remains found in Campbell River in February under investigation as a homicide

In mid-February, RCMP announced that human remains had been located in a… Continue reading

Five Canadian kids charged with making school threats

Police say online threats are on the rise

Most Read