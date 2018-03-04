The Duncan skating club’s Vancouver Island Regional Figure Skating Championships contingent. Back row from left: DelRae Olson, Ryley MacDonald, Sophia Ryan, Sonja McCormack, Haley Dragicevich, Peyton Kong. Front row from left: Aiden Wetzel-Eden, Hailey Cerrer, Raleigh Rodney, Lyla deLeeuw. Missing are Anika Olson and Cecilia Faustino. (Submitted)

Kong leads Duncan skaters

Peyton Kong had the best skate of her career to place second overall in Star 5 Girls 13 & Over Group 2 at the Vancouver Island Regional Figure Skating Championships early last month.

Kong’s program was one of the biggest highlights for the Duncan Skating Club at the event in Port Alberni. Finishing close behind Kong, at fifth in the same group, was DelRae Olson. In Star 5 Girls 13 & over Group 1, Ryley MacDonald placed eighth and Rylee Smith was ninth.

Cecilia Faustino also had a strong showing, finishing fourth in Star 10 Women and fifth in Star 9 Women. Haley Dragicevich was second in Silver Interpretive and Sonja McCormack finished third.

Other results included:

Hailey Cerrer — third in Star 4 Girls 13 & over

Sophia Ryan — third in Star 3 Girls Group 6

Anika Olson — bronze in Star 3 Girls Group 4

Aidan Wetzel-Eden — silver in Star 2 Boys

Raleigh Rodney — silver in Star 2 Girls Group 2

Lyla deLeeuw — merit in Star 2 Girls Group 2

The next competition for the Duncan Skating Club is the Super Series Vancouver Island in Parksville early next month.

