Kingcome and Musqueam are winners at 50th Buckskin soccer tourney

The race is on between the Cowichan Eagles and the Guildford Island Breakers in the 50th anniversary Buckskin soccer tournament. (Don Bodger/Black Press)

The 50th annual Cowichan Buckskin Soccer Tournament went into the history books on the Mother’s Day weekend earlier this month.

The men’s division was won by the Kingcome Wolves, with the Cormorants in second and Sliammon from Powell River in third.

All-stars included Jerimiah Johnson (Breakers), Maury Clarke (Breakers), Joel Harry (Sliammon), Jerod Timothy (Sliammon), Shawn Bobb (Cormorants), Ed Lawson (Cormorants), Thompson Nelson (Wolves), Hamon Angus (Wolves), Leslie Coon (Wolves) and Kwasun Thomas (Wolves). Leslie Coon was named best offensive player, Hamon Angus was named best defensive player, Dustin Price was named best goalie and Mateo Kostering was named MVP.

Vancouver’s Musqueam won the women’s division, followed by North Vancouver’s Squamish United in second, Alert Bay Thunderettes in third, and Cowichan FC in fourth.

All-stars included Cowichan’s Amber Cook and Mariah Thomas, we well as Mariah Robinson (Alert Bay), Allie Thomas (Squamish), Jolene Nagy (Squamish), Tahlaela Marks (Musqueam), Jaime Holmes (Musqueam) and Larissa Grant (Musqueam). Jolene Nagy was named best offensive player, Lacey Baker was named best defensive player, Jade Campbell was named best goalie, and Jaime Holmes was named MVP.