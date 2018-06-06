The race is on between the Cowichan Eagles and the Guildford Island Breakers in the 50th anniversary Buckskin soccer tournament. (Don Bodger/Black Press)

Kingcome and Musqueam are winners at 50th Buckskin soccer tourney

The 50th annual Cowichan Buckskin Soccer Tournament went into the history books on the Mother’s Day weekend earlier this month.

The men’s division was won by the Kingcome Wolves, with the Cormorants in second and Sliammon from Powell River in third.

All-stars included Jerimiah Johnson (Breakers), Maury Clarke (Breakers), Joel Harry (Sliammon), Jerod Timothy (Sliammon), Shawn Bobb (Cormorants), Ed Lawson (Cormorants), Thompson Nelson (Wolves), Hamon Angus (Wolves), Leslie Coon (Wolves) and Kwasun Thomas (Wolves). Leslie Coon was named best offensive player, Hamon Angus was named best defensive player, Dustin Price was named best goalie and Mateo Kostering was named MVP.

Vancouver’s Musqueam won the women’s division, followed by North Vancouver’s Squamish United in second, Alert Bay Thunderettes in third, and Cowichan FC in fourth.

All-stars included Cowichan’s Amber Cook and Mariah Thomas, we well as Mariah Robinson (Alert Bay), Allie Thomas (Squamish), Jolene Nagy (Squamish), Tahlaela Marks (Musqueam), Jaime Holmes (Musqueam) and Larissa Grant (Musqueam). Jolene Nagy was named best offensive player, Lacey Baker was named best defensive player, Jade Campbell was named best goalie, and Jaime Holmes was named MVP.

Previous story
DCS students make badminton history

Just Posted

Police respond to shooting incident in Mill Bay

Reports state six shots fired into home and vehicle

Kingcome and Musqueam are winners at 50th Buckskin soccer tourney

The 50th annual Cowichan Buckskin Soccer Tournament went into the history books… Continue reading

DCS students make badminton history

Duncan Christian School students Micah Lewis and Simon Deng accomplished a first… Continue reading

Close games or otherwise, Cowichan Thunder remain undefeated

The junior B Cowichan Valley Thunder went from their lowest offensive output… Continue reading

Provincial silver for two Valley schools

Shawnigan Lake School finished second in AAAA and BCS took silver in AA Tier 1

Court date for animal cruelty trial to be set by June 19

Teddy the dog found near death in February

‘Out of control’ wildfire burning east of Fairmont Hot Springs

54 hectare blaze discovered Sunday. Currently burning out of control

Feds avert possible delay of marijuana bill

Promise more funding for Indigenous mental health and addiction treatment services, special help for businesses

B.C. speculation tax to cause vacation property price dip: forecast

Royal LePage estimates tax on some buyers will convince a wave of owners to sell vacation homes

B.C. wildlife centre cares for orphaned bear found last month

Couple rescues cub found trying to nurse off dead mother on Vancouver Island

Island man dead following crash on Highway 19

The driver was ejected from his vehicle near Parksville

Dead killer whale found off the North Coast of B.C.

Marine researchers performed a necropsy off Dundas Island to determine death of the young orca

RCMP detachment in B.C. evacuated due to suspicious package

An explosives unit in Nanaimo was sent in to retrieve and dispose of the item

B.C. elder receives honorary degree for efforts to keep Indigenous language alive

Honour recognizes her efforts efforts to preserve Halq’eméylem language

Most Read