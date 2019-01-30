Kerry Park’s Isaac Leik scored two goals in the VIJHL Prospects Game on Sunday. (Citizen file)

Kerry Park players pace South to VIJHL all-star sweep

Leik scores two in Prospects Game, Tiel with four helpers in All-Star Game

The Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League’s all-star festivities wrapped up on Sunday with the Prospects Game at Saanich’s George Pearkes Arena, and the Kerry Park Islanders’ representatives were right in the thick of it.

Isaac Leik scored two goals, including one on the powerplay, and Brandon McClintick picked up an assist as the South Division team defeated the North 6-2. Duncan’s Kahlil Fontana, who skates with the Westshore Wolves, also collected a goal and an assist for the South. Kerry Park defencemen Dawson Blanchette and Tory McClintick also played for the South team, and Islanders head coach Aaron Spotts was behind the bench as an assistant to Suneil Karon of the Victoria Cougars.

Leik, Blanchette and Brandon McClintick were also in action at the VIJHL All-Star Game in Campbell River the previous Sunday, where the South also won by a score of 10-7. Leik and Blanchette each posted a goal and an assist, Tanner Tiel had four helpers, and Evan Easton chipped in with two assists.

As a team, the Isles were idle this past weekend. They visit the Westshore Wolves this Wednesday and the Comox Valley Glacier Kings on Saturday before returning home to host the Victoria Cougars at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

