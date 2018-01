The team will head to the South Island playoffs

The peewee A Kerry Park Islanders locked up their league championship last Sunday with a 6-3 win over the Victoria Racquet Club Kings.

The Islanders got goals from Kalan Hammond-Rota, Blaise Bennefield, Matthew Meier, Ewan Petrie, Trey Shewchuk and Josh Ketch as they clinched the banner on home ice.

The team will head to the South Island playoffs for the next three weekends, hoping for a chance to square off with the North Island playoff winners for a berth in the provincial tournament.