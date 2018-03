Colby Robinson controls the puck for the peewee Islanders during their final playoff game against Port Alberni. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The peewee A Kerry Park Islanders were eliminated from the Tier 3 Island playoffs following a 5-1 loss at home against Port Alberni in the semifinals on Feb. 17.

Alberni had been the nemesis all season for the Islanders, who previously locked up their league title with a 6-3 win over Victoria Racquet Club in late January.