Elliot Wilson (second from left) competes in the skate sprint event at the BC Games. (BC Games/Bonnie Pryce)

Kamloops 2018 B.C. Games athletes share their favourite moment

Kids from across the province competed over four days in 19 events

After four days of exciting action, the 2018 BC Winter Games wrapped up on Sunday in Kamloops.

We caught up with some of the athletes to ask what is their favourite moment over the four days?

