Kaelin Leddy paces Red Arrow with three goals

Three-goal scorer Kaelin Leddy surges up the field early in Cowichan Red Arrow’s 7-0 win over JDF on Saturday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Kaelin Leddy scored three times, leading Cowichan Red Arrow to a 7-0 win over Juan de Fuca Pilgrims at the Sherman Road turf on Saturday afternoon.

Positioning at both ends of the field was key in the decisive victory, said Cowichan head coach Will Chaster.

“We know that we had been working on a system of play this year, and despite the fact several core players were away injured or with other family matters, we pulled together as a group and implemented the game plan,” he said.

“For me the key notes on the game came from players getting into the tactical shape at both ends of the field. It was especially satisfying to see the defensive positioning be so clearly presented. I even had an opposition player after the game say if one had flown a drone camera over the field to photograph us, the format would have been easy to identify.”

The defensive formation was hard to break but also made it easy to transition into offence, which spurred the scoring spree.

Leddy’s hat trick gave him nine goals on the season, tied with Brandon Tolfo for the team lead.

Red Arrow called up three U21 players for the game, two from Cowichan United and one from the Mid Isle Mariners. All three played a variety of positions, and Miles Boulton was among the scorers.

Cowichan will visit Peninsula FC at Blue Heron Park this coming Sunday.