Three-goal scorer Kaelin Leddy surges up the field early in Cowichan Red Arrow’s 7-0 win over JDF on Saturday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Kaelin Leddy paces Red Arrow with three goals

Cowichan crushes JDF Pilgrims 7-0

Kaelin Leddy scored three times, leading Cowichan Red Arrow to a 7-0 win over Juan de Fuca Pilgrims at the Sherman Road turf on Saturday afternoon.

Positioning at both ends of the field was key in the decisive victory, said Cowichan head coach Will Chaster.

“We know that we had been working on a system of play this year, and despite the fact several core players were away injured or with other family matters, we pulled together as a group and implemented the game plan,” he said.

“For me the key notes on the game came from players getting into the tactical shape at both ends of the field. It was especially satisfying to see the defensive positioning be so clearly presented. I even had an opposition player after the game say if one had flown a drone camera over the field to photograph us, the format would have been easy to identify.”

The defensive formation was hard to break but also made it easy to transition into offence, which spurred the scoring spree.

Leddy’s hat trick gave him nine goals on the season, tied with Brandon Tolfo for the team lead.

Red Arrow called up three U21 players for the game, two from Cowichan United and one from the Mid Isle Mariners. All three played a variety of positions, and Miles Boulton was among the scorers.

Cowichan will visit Peninsula FC at Blue Heron Park this coming Sunday.

Previous story
Former Canucks captain Andre Boudrias dead at 75
Next story
Wild hockey brawl leads to suspensions of 15 players, both head coaches

Just Posted

Daponte will be sharing the love on Valentine’s Day in Crofton

Joy of the occasion will be marked by the amazing songstress

Soccer’s Year of the Cougar continues

Cowichan over-30 team remains unbeaten in 2019

Police looking for witnesses after crash snarls traffic at Trunk and Lakes

A possible drunk driver plus a busy intersection equals two hours of disruption for motorists

Kaelin Leddy paces Red Arrow with three goals

Cowichan crushes JDF Pilgrims 7-0

VIDEO: Job creation scene is changing in the Valley: Melmock tells Lake Cowichan council

Most jobs are in retail and health care but these are not higher paying sectors

‘Sesame Street’ celebrates 50th anniversary

New primetime TV episode, several other campaigns to ring in its Golden anniversary

UPDATE: New crack discovered above rockslide leaves B.C. highway closed

Highway 97 between Summerland and Kelowna was expected to reopen Wednesday

Dog killed by three wolves near Prince Rupert

B.C. Conservation Officers urging caution after incident in Port Edward

Wild hockey brawl leads to suspensions of 15 players, both head coaches

Members of the Acadia Axemen and St. Francis Xavier X-Men fought during a game in Wolfville, N.S.

Paul Dewar, former NDP foreign-affairs critic, dies of cancer

Dewar was 56-years-old

ICBC lowball injury offers aren’t driving up court costs, ministry says

B.C. auto insurance monopoly struggling with rising legal, settlement costs

‘Canada’s newest iconic landmark’ proposed to spiral skyward in Squamish

Pending approvals, the structure would be the first of its kind in North America

B.C. political parties profiling with voters’ personal information

Consent needed for social media ‘scraping,’ privacy commissioner says

Picky eater or health problem? B.C. doctor talks about an unfamiliar disorder

Children with ARFID avoid certain foods based on their appearance, brand, smell and texture

Most Read