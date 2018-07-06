Players and coaches from the junior girls flag football program wrap up a successful first season. (Chris Mann photo)

Junior flag football program catches on in first season

Young players will be back in action next spring

The future of the Cowichan Women’s Football League is in good hands.

This spring marked the first season for the junior girls flag football program, run by CWFL founder Chris Mann. The players showed tremendous commitment to the upstart program.

“They were an amazing group of young girls who came out twice a week and practiced for one hour a night,” Mann said. “They learned all the skills of flagging, throwing the football, catching, backpedaling and defence.”

The Winter Trucking Storm, which Mann coaches in the CWFL, came out and worked with the junior players and played some short games, and Mann’s daughter, Rachel Paddle helped him coach as well.

“It was amazing to see how fast they learned the game and excited they all were from start to finish,” Mann said. “We will be back next year in the spring to do it again.”

