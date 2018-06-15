Junior bantam ’Dogs punch ticket to Island final

The junior bantam Cowichan Bulldogs locked up first place and a bye to the Island Football League final with a 54-0 win over the Saanich Wolverines at Westhills Stadium last Saturday.

“The team may have played their most complete game of the season today,” Cowichan coach PJ Shea said. “The defence was strong, the offence was effective, and the effort level was very high from everyone. The majority of this group has been playing together for a long time and it really shows. Their competence, and their confidence are completely aligned. Their remarkable success is the result of their maturity and their commitment to the team. I cannot say enough about the positive character that every member of this team possesses.”

The JB Bulldogs went 7-1 in the regular season, their only loss a forfeit against Saanich. In the seven games the team played, they outscored their opponents 344-19.

Anchored by lineman Dillon Wilson, the Cowichan defence overpowered the Saanich defence last Saturday, allowing just a single first down and holding the Wolverines to almost zero yards.

“Defensively, the athletes tackled well and maintained their areas of responsibility,” Shea said. “There is a real pride in the effort that they put in to the defensive part of the game. Their understanding, patience, and anticipation is remarkable. It’s amazing watching them play so well as a team.”

On offence, the Bulldogs set the tone on their first possession of the game when quarterback Trekker James threw a short pass to Finn Shea, who ran 30 yards for the first of his four touchdowns on the day. Cowichan’s other major on offence came when James connected with Jesse Kwasny, who made a spectacular jumping catch.

Special teams generated the rest of the Bulldogs’ scoring, as Kwasny ran back a punt to score and Jayden Strzok blocked a punt and ran it into the end zone.

The JB Bulldogs have this weekend off and will return to action in the Island final on June 24.

The peewee Bulldogs lost their regular-season finale against the Wolverines 34-8, but head coach Opie Williams felt his team deserved a better fate.

“We dominated the game, the majority of possession time,” the coach said. “The red zone was not our friend. In the opening drive we marched the ball down to 20 and then threw a pick-six. This was the theme for this game. We would control the ball on offence, and then make one mistake and turn over the ball. All of the Wolverines’ touchdowns came on big plays.”

The Bulldogs had to score twice to get their lone touchdown recognized. Cody Williams did it first, but the referee hadn’t blown the play in, so Bradley MacRae got the major on the next attempt.

Griffin McKenzie had the defensive highlight of the day, making a huge tackle for a loss of yards.

“He did a great job staying home as you never know what might come back your way,” Williams said. “This is going to be our theme on defence for the game this week. We need to stay disciplined and believe in our teammates and do our job.”

The peewee Bulldogs will meet Saanich again in the Island Football League semifinal at McAdam Park this Saturday at 11:30 a.m. The atom Bulldogs also play a semi at McAdam Park at 10 a.m.