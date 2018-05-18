Junior B Thunder settle for tie against Westshore

The Cowichan Valley Thunder bounced back from a slow start in their second game of the junior B Tier 2 season last Thursday, and briefly held a lead in the third period before ultimately settling for an 11-11 tie with the Westshore Bears.

“We came out pretty flat,” head coach Lorne Winship admitted. “It’s early-season stuff we’ve got to do a better job on.”

The core of the team has played together for years, Winship noted, but this year’s roster hasn’t quite gelled yet, and about half the team didn’t play any lacrosse last year, so there’s a bit of catching up to do.

The Thunder did manage to claw their way back and went ahead 11-10 with about three minutes to go, only to give up the tying goal with less than a minute remaining.

“Kudos to the team,” Winship said. “At least we came back. We won the second and third.”

Brayden Zunti led the Cowichan offence with four goals and three assists. Taylor Martin scored twice and added two helpers, and Brandon Corby and Kyle Page both had a goal and two assists. Mathieu Jung scored one goal and set up another, and Jacob Taylor and Kurtis Smith also scored singles. Colin Winship, Pollo Claxton and Hunter Hieta each had two assists, and Devyn Zunti added one.

The Thunder are now off for nearly two weeks before they return to action in Nanaimo on May 23, followed by their home opener on May 26 against Campbell River.

That game will start at 2:30 p.m. Admission is free for students, seniors, kids under 12 and all minor lacrosse players, and $5 for adults.