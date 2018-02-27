Isles need win Tuesday to stay alive

By the time this story hits the print edition of the Citizen on Wednesday, the Kerry Park Islanders will know if they get to play a sixth game in their Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League playoff series against the Saanich Braves.

Trailing 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, the Isles face off against the Braves at George Pearkes Arena on Tuesday night. An Islanders win will send the teams back to Kerry Park Arena on Thursday evening, while a victory for the Braves will spell the end of the series and the Isles’ 2017-18 season.

“We’ve got our backs against the wall,” Islanders head coach Aaron Spotts said on Tuesday morning. “We’ll go in there with a positive attitude, and leave it all on the ice. We need to get off to a good start and see it all the way through.”

With one exception, the games against in the quarterfinal have all been close. The Braves won the opening game in Saanich last Tuesday 3-0, that total including an empty-netter. VIJHL regular-season MVP Riley Mathieson stymied the Isles with 44 saves in the Saanich net, while Chase Anderson stopped 30 of 32 shots for Kerry Park.

“We played a solid game overall,” Spotts said. “We outshot them, but their goaltender had a great game. We ended up on the wrong side of things.”

The teams were scheduled to play at Kerry Park Arena the next night, but weather prevented the Braves from travelling, so that game was postponed until Monday, and the teams resumed the series in Saanich on Friday, where Braydon Nelson scored at 7:57 of the first overtime, giving the Isles a 3-2 win and tying the series at one game apiece.

Kerry Park defenceman Tory McClintick opened the scoring in the first period. The Braves tied it with a powerplay goal in the second, then went ahead early in the third on a goal by Duncan’s own Cam LeSergent. Kayden Peck made it 2-2 with a powerplay goal at 8:16 of the third. Anderson made 34 stops in the win, while Mathieson turned aside 40 pucks.

“We battled super hard,” Spotts said. “I thought we showed a lot of character. We played a solid 60 minutes and were rewarded with an overtime goal.”

Game 3, at Kerry Park on Saturday night, was the lone blowout of the series as the Braves won 5-1, scoring three powerplay goals on 13 opportunities. Saanich went up 2-0 in the first period, then added two more in the second before Brandon Wilson got the Isles on the board. The Braves scored again with less than two minutes left in the second, and neither team could find the net in the third. Anderson played the first half of the game, allowing three goals on 21 shots, before he was relieved by Parker Swanson, who stopped 14 of the 16 shots he faced.

“We really let our emotions get the best of us,” Spotts said. “We took undisciplined penalties, and Saanich capitalized on their opportunities.”

The Isles played a solid 40 minutes of hockey on Monday, but gave up three unanswered goals in the third period to lose 4-2. Saanich opened the scoring in the first, but Ty Smith responded before the period was over, and Cordell Boyko put the Isles ahead in the second. Anderson made 27 stops, and Mathieson had 32.

“I thought we were more disciplined,” Spotts said. “We talked about that before the game. They got that early goal in the third period, and we tensed up a bit. We weren’t able to finish up like we wanted to.”

A win by Kerry Park on Tuesday would set up a sixth game in Mill Bay at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. If a seventh game is needed, it will go in Saanich on Friday.

