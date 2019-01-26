Isles fight through rough patch

Dawson Blanchette enters the offensive zone the third period of the Islanders’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Victoria Cougars on Tuesday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

With five losses in their last six Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League games, including a pair of overtime defeats, the Kerry Park Islanders are going through a rough patch, at least where the results are concerned, but for the most part, head coach Aaron Spotts isn’t worried.

“The effort level has been there,” he said. “For about 10 minutes a game, we’ve had some mental lapses, and they’ve cost us.

“You go through little phases like that in a season. We’ll tighten things up and turn it around.”

The Isles lost 6-3 at home to the Westshore Wolves last Saturday, the fourth win in a row for Westshore, who swept a home-and-home series with Kerry Park that started at the Q Centre the previous Wednesday.

“Westshore came to play,” Spotts said. “They’ve turned things around lately. No game is easy in this league, and we’re aware of that. At the end of the day, we have to put our work boots on, keep working and be better. We’ve been in the games; we just have to find a way to start winning games again.”

Duncan product Kahlil Fontana opened the scoring for Westshore with 59 seconds left in the first period, but Samson McLean replied for the Isles just 22 seconds later. The Wolves outscored Kerry Park 4-1 in the second, getting three of their goals on the powerplay, while the Isles got their lone marker from Dawson Blanchette, also with the man advantage. Islanders captain Romaeo D’Intino scored a shorthanded goal to get his team within two in the third, but former Isle Jarret Malloch added one more for Westshore.

Blanchette finished with two points for Kerry Park, while Fontana recorded three for Westshore. Charles-Olivier Lepage made 30 saves in the Islanders’ net, and Jordan Spandli made 22 for the Wolves.

The Isles battled hard to force overtime against the Victoria Cougars at Kerry Park Arena on Tuesday night, but ended up losing 5-4.

Alex Engan got the Isles on the board first, but Victoria led 2-1 at the end of the opening period. Cole Amado evened things up in the second, but a shorthanded marker put the Cougars up once again. Evan Easton scored for Kerry Park just 35 seconds into the third, then Victoria capitalized on a five-minute powerplay to go up 4-3. Tanner Tiel scored with 35 seconds left to play as the Isles pushed hard to force overtime, but the Cougars ended it a minute and a half into the extra period.

Kerry Park goalie Rett Rook finished with 34 saves, while Victoria’s Owen Sikkes had 37 stops.

“I thought we had lots of opportunities to score earlier on,” Spotts said. “We had a five-on-three we didn’t score on, and their third goal was shorthanded. You lose momentum when things like that happen. We stayed focused and battled back, and were lucky to get to overtime.”

The Isles have eight games left in the season, and are in a dogfight with the Saanich Braves for second place. They have nothing on the schedule this weekend, then visit Westshore again next Wednesday.

“We’ve got a little bit of time off before we face a hot Westshore team in a rink we haven’t done too well in,” Spotts said. “We’ll have a good week of practice. We definitely need to be our best on Wednesday to get a win.”