Cowichan’s Jenner Teufel surges forward during the Dunbar Keg final at Piggy Park last Saturday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Island swept in rugby finals

Vancouver Wave beats Tide for U23 and senior titles

The Vancouver Wave swept both matches as the provincial regional U23 and senior men’s rugby finals were held at the Cowichan Rugby Football Club on Saturday.

The Wave beat the U23 Vancouver Island Crimson Tide 52-22 in the battle for the Dunbar Keg, fending off a late charge that saw the Tide score several tries in the dying minutes of the match. The senior Wave also won the McKechnie Cup final 53-31 over the Crimson Tide.

Several current Cowichan Piggies and graduates of the junior Piggies programs played for the Crimson Tide teams. The U23 side included captain Jenner Teufel, Antonio Corbin, Peyton Eagar, Nick Mouret, Carlos Pestana and Masuro Kimoto, while Owen Wood started for the senior men’s Tide and Eagar was on hand as a sub.

