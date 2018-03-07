Island championship showcases Grade 9 hoops

Shawnigan’s Ben Kim battles the defence of Duncan Christian’s Parker Klippenstein during the Valley teams’ first-round matchup at the Island Grade 9 boys basketball tournament at Shawnigan Lake School on Feb. 23. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Host Shawnigan Lake School and fellow local entry Duncan Christian School both fell short of qualifying for the provincial championships, but as a showcase for Grade 9 boys basketball, Shawnigan’s go at hosting the Island championships on Feb. 23 and 24 still accomplished what the coaches wanted.

After observing the tournament, coaches from other schools without Grade 9 basketball programs were making inquiries about how to get them started, according to Andrew Shepherd, who coaches the Shawnigan team along with Jayson Williams.

“The quality of basketball was high,” Shepherd said. “The schools that attended, their players, coaches, athletic directors all put in a lot of work. Whether they finished first, second or eighth, it was a great way to end the season.”

Belmont finished first in the tournament, beating Oak Bay in the final. Third-place Kwalikum challenged Oak Bay for the second Island berth at provincials, automatically earning the spot when Oak Bay demurred.

“The top teams showed they were provincials-ready,” Shepherd said. “The rest showed they have work to do.”

Belmont, in particular, dominated the field.

“They looked like a junior team out there,” Shepherd said. “Their poise and skill level were really inspiring.”

Most local schools have junior and/or junior B programs, Shepherd noted, but fielding a separate Grade 9 squad helps send more experienced players to the junior ranks, when they might otherwise spend their Grade 9 seasons sitting at the end of a junior bench.

Duncan Christian’s entry was, in fact, it’s Central Island champion junior B team, minus a handful of Grade 10 players. This was DCS’s first Grade 9 tournament, and the school won its opening game, 57-38 over Shawnigan. Jameson Hengstler was named Player of the Game for the Chargers, while Ben Kim was Shawnigan’s Player of the Game. DCS entered the tournament seeded third and Shawnigan went in ranked sixth; they ended up tied for fifth.

Shawnigan’s second game was a 55-51 win over Mark R. Isfeld, followed by a 69-34 loss to Kwalikum. Reid Picken and Jack McDonnell received Player of the Game honours. DCS lost their second game 53-41 to Oak Bay, then were edged 48-46 by Georges. P. Vanier. Parker Klippenstein and Josh Grier took home Player of the Game awards.

While many players will move up to the junior ranks, Shawnigan will retain four players who this year had prominent roles as Grade 8s, including the two captains, who were voted on by the players.

“I think next year, we’re expecting a top-two finish,” Shepherd said.