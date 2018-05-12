Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

Kaleb Dahlgren, 20, has committed to play for the Lions hockey team in Toronto

One of the hockey players who was injured in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash is taking his first step to getting back on the ice.

Kaleb Dahlgren, 20, has committed to play for the Lions hockey team at York University in Toronto.

“My goal is to attend York in the fall of this year,” he said Friday in a statement on Twitter. “However, the school has assured me I can begin whenever my body is ready.”

Dahlgren has a lengthy recovery ahead after suffering a fractured skull, a puncture wound in his head, a brain injury and six broken vertebrae in his neck and back.

He was one of 13 players injured April 6 when the junior hockey team’s bus and a semi-trailer collided in rural Saskatchewan. Sixteen people — including assistant coach Mark Cross — were killed.

Cross played with the York Lions from 2011 until 2016.

WATCH: Humboldt Broncos to return next season

Russ Herrington, head coach of the Lions men’s hockey team, said Dahlgren has been on his radar since Cross recommended him last August.

“Kaleb is a remarkable young man who fits the type of character person we are recruiting here to York. He is a terrific student and very active in his community,” said Herrington.

“Mark’s recommendation and constant campaigning on Kaleb’s behalf were a big reason why we had decided to make Kaleb an offer to become a Lion even before the accident.

“We are honoured that Kaleb has decided to follow in Mark’s footsteps and become a Lion.”

Dahlgren said it’s been his goal since he was nine years old to play university or college hockey.

“Reaching this goal has always driven me on an off ice,” he said. “However, it has taken on a new importance since April 6, 2018: to play hard and live life for my fellow teammates, for my coaches, including Mark Cross.

“I will honour their legacy in all I do as I carve my own path forward at York, on the ice and off.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Walk-off completes colossal comeback for midget AAA Mustangs
Next story
Whitecaps get late goal to tie Dynamo 2-2

Just Posted

Shelter me: Rental housing crunch plaguing Vancouver Island

The Big Read: family living in borrowed RV, unable to find space in tough rental market

Two Cowichan teams win Island Invitationals

U14 and U15 Gold girls both beat Powell River

Dog rushed to clinic after ingesting drugs

Owners say they found out the dog had swallowed cocaine and marijuana while out on a walk

Walk-off completes colossal comeback for midget AAA Mustangs

Down 8-0, Cowichan battles back to win 9-8

LEXI BAINAS COLUMN: VIDEO: David Vest for now, E.J. Hughes for later, and a riotous month of fun to boot

You can go to the Vest fest, have a great time at Riot, and then pick up the news on Hughes

VIDEO: Let the good times roll in first Laketown Shakedown

With Current Swell and Jon and Roy as headliners, there’s lots to enjoy at this first in a series

Indigenous leaders see new hope for LNG

‘Once in a lifetime’ economic opportunity for B.C.’s northwes

Coming up in Cowichan: From shredding to homesteading and walking

Bring your shreddables to Mill Bay event Saturday Island Savings, a division… Continue reading

Whitecaps get late goal to tie Dynamo 2-2

Kendall Waston scored four minutes into injury time against Houston

Federal judge approves $875M ’60s Scoop settlement after hearings

Justice Michel Shore made the ruling in Saskatoon where survivors spoke for and against the proposal

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

Kaleb Dahlgren, 20, has committed to play for the Lions hockey team in Toronto

Fake GoFundMe account started for Grand Forks ‘flood victims’

Community Futures Boundary is advising they did not sponsor the campaign.

Massive moth touches down on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo restaurant owner initially mistakes insect for a bird

Touching photo of dog at Lower Mainland funeral goes viral

People from around the world have seen the image of Sadie saying goodbye to her best friend, Andy.

Most Read