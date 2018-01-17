Hometown Hockey: Cowichan Capitals events

On Jan. 20 there will be special features during the game for Hometown Hockey

Two-game showdown:

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m. vs Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Saturday, Jan. 20, 7 p.m. vs Alberni Valley Bulldogs

On Jan. 20 there will be special features during the game for Hometown Hockey including:

• A ceremonial puck drop with Tara Slone and Hometown Hank (Mascot), from Hometown Hockey

• Display of a complete set of the World’s Oldest Hockey Card Collection, plus Rookie Cards from George Vesena, Gordie Howe, Jacques Plante and more, Courtesy of D.M.A.N. Capital

• Game Day sponsored by Red Arrow Brewing Company

• DDT Drumline performing during pre-game and first intermission

• Live Performance by The Williams Reid Band

• Featuring “Paint the Town Red” — Everyone should wear red on Jan. 20 to show their Hometown Hockey spirit

• Celebration of B.C. Minor Hockey Week at the Jan. 20 game

• 3-Game Caps Pack Now Available – Eat free on Jan. 20 if purchased beforehand (Sponsored and catered by Just Jakes Restaurant). Check website for details

• Autographs from the Capitals at the end of the game and from touring Hometown Hockey Guest NHL Players

• Jan. 20, 10 a.m. start — BCHL Scores With Reading Program — Join the Capitals as they read with children in the Cowichan Library followed by Floor Hockey with the Team in the Multi Purpose Hall; Mascots Hometown Hank & Beeken’off to attend

• Jan. 19, 9 a.m. start — All Schools Day — CVRD — Join the Capitals as they celebrate this All Schools Day on the ice and in the Multi Purpose Hall; Hometown Hockey Mascot (Hank) & Capitals Beeken’off will be there.

• Jan. 21 at Rogers Hometown Hockey Festival — Capitals are participating in all events located at the Island Savings Centre Parking Lot. Beeken’off and Hank (Mascots) will be there. Live Broadcast starts at 5 p.m. Ron MacLean and Tara Slone will be onsite along with various local and attending NHL stars.

*Note: the Jan. 20 game is 85 per cent SOLD OUT — get your advance tickets before they’re gone!