Hometown Hockey: Cowichan Capitals events

On Jan. 20 there will be special features during the game for Hometown Hockey

Two-game showdown:

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m. vs Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Saturday, Jan. 20, 7 p.m. vs Alberni Valley Bulldogs

On Jan. 20 there will be special features during the game for Hometown Hockey including:

• A ceremonial puck drop with Tara Slone and Hometown Hank (Mascot), from Hometown Hockey

• Display of a complete set of the World’s Oldest Hockey Card Collection, plus Rookie Cards from George Vesena, Gordie Howe, Jacques Plante and more, Courtesy of D.M.A.N. Capital

• Game Day sponsored by Red Arrow Brewing Company

• DDT Drumline performing during pre-game and first intermission

• Live Performance by The Williams Reid Band

• Featuring “Paint the Town Red” — Everyone should wear red on Jan. 20 to show their Hometown Hockey spirit

• Celebration of B.C. Minor Hockey Week at the Jan. 20 game

• 3-Game Caps Pack Now Available – Eat free on Jan. 20 if purchased beforehand (Sponsored and catered by Just Jakes Restaurant). Check website for details

• Autographs from the Capitals at the end of the game and from touring Hometown Hockey Guest NHL Players

• Jan. 20, 10 a.m. start — BCHL Scores With Reading Program — Join the Capitals as they read with children in the Cowichan Library followed by Floor Hockey with the Team in the Multi Purpose Hall; Mascots Hometown Hank & Beeken’off to attend

• Jan. 19, 9 a.m. start — All Schools Day — CVRD — Join the Capitals as they celebrate this All Schools Day on the ice and in the Multi Purpose Hall; Hometown Hockey Mascot (Hank) & Capitals Beeken’off will be there.

• Jan. 21 at Rogers Hometown Hockey Festival — Capitals are participating in all events located at the Island Savings Centre Parking Lot. Beeken’off and Hank (Mascots) will be there. Live Broadcast starts at 5 p.m. Ron MacLean and Tara Slone will be onsite along with various local and attending NHL stars.

*Note: the Jan. 20 game is 85 per cent SOLD OUT — get your advance tickets before they’re gone!

VIDEO: B.C. Lions sign defensive back T.J. Lee to contract for upcoming season

Editorial: Cowichan should have a milk dispenser

This is an exciting step towards a more sustainable food movement.

Plans for a warming station for the homeless in Cowichan dropped

But an extreme weather shelter for women will likely be set up

Transition manager for Cowichan amalgamation referendum suggested

Duncan and North Cowichan want to hold election on April 7

Editorial: Start planning now for Duncan warming centre next winter

We can only hope that we’ve already been through the worst of winter

Cowichan in national spotlight with Hometown Hockey

Rogers Hometown Hockey is a two-day festival that culminates with a national broadcast Sunday

Reinhardt returns to quarterback international guitar night in Duncan

VIDEO: Another superb lineup in Duncan for International Guitar Night on Jan. 18

Plan your Hometown Hockey weekend

Find your favourites on the Hometown Hockey schedule

Trump aces mental aptitude test designed by Canadian immigrant

“This is a good example, I think, that will be helpful to change views about immigration. And maybe for Mr. Trump himself to consider immigrants as contributors to advancing science, advancing our societies.”

Rival Koreas agree to form first unified Olympic team

The rival Koreas took major steps toward reducing their bitter animosity

Canada, U.S. lead call for sanctions against North Korea

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting in Vancouver to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announces engagement

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh engaged to clothing designer Gurkiran Kaur

Hijab-cutting case highlights ethical issues with putting kids in spotlight

A Toronto police investigation has concluded a girl’s hijab was not cut by a scissors-wielding man as she walked to school

Change in politics, society on sexual misconduct 'not fast enough,' says Trudeau

Trudeau says society still lagging behind the systemic changes he is trying to make when it comes to preventing and responding to sexual harassment

