Historic lawn tennis club holding free day

One of the Cowichan Valley’s most unique athletic facilities is opening up to the public this weekend.

The South Cowichan Lawn Tennis Club is holding a free day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., giving everyone a chance to try out the greens of the only remaining lawn tennis club in Canada and the oldest continually operating lawn tennis facility in the world.

Five of the seven grass courts will be open to the public.

“Courts 1 and 2 are our show courts,” SCLTC president Mitchell Fagan explained. “And we want to get them as pristine as possible for our tournaments.”

Anyone under 19 can join the club for the season for $50. The fee gives them use of the grass courts for the four months the club is open, and hard courts for the entire year. The $50 rate also applies to full-time students between the ages of 19 and 25.

The club’s tournament schedule this year includes the Grass Court Classic on June 29-July 2, the 131st annual Vancouver Island Grass Court Championship on July 23-28, the 30th Biondo Junior Grass Court Championship on Aug. 3-6, and the Kay Wilson Mixed Doubles TKO on Aug 17-19.

Visit www.lawntennis.ca for more information.