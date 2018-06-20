Mylan Knott, 6, makes contact during batting practice with the Victoria HarbourCats in Lake Cowichan on June 11. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

HarbourCats a hit in Cowichan Valley

Victoria ball team stops in Duncan, Chemainus, Ladysmith and Lake Cowichan

The Victoria HarbourCats hit the road last Monday to take batting practice at four locations in the Cowichan Valley.

The West Coast League baseball team made stops in Duncan, Chemainus, Ladysmith and Lake Cowichan on the unique tour that saw them interact with students and ball players at every location.

HarbourCats head coach Brian McRae, a former major-leaguer with the Kansas City Royals, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Colorado Rockies and Toronto Blue Jays, was pleased with the way his team was received in the communities.

“It’s good to see kids interested in baseball,” he said following the last stop of the day in Lake Cowichan. “Hopefully they’ll want to learn and play the game that means so much to us.”

McRae, whose father, Hal, also played and managed in the Major Leagues, said he wants young kids to “understand what a great game it is.”

“There are a lot of positive things I’ve learned and carried through life because of baseball,” he stated.

At each stop, the HarbourCats players took batting practice and held a youth clinic, while McRae and fellow coach and former Major League second baseman Todd Haney chatted with minor baseball coaches.

It was good to see budding athletes of all ages coming out to hit and throw with the college-age HarbourCats players.

“The younger ones don’t understand,” he said. “But they come out here and have a good time.”

Previous story
UPDATED: Streaking fan levelled by BC Lions player hires lawyer

Just Posted

No easy answers for Cowichan River access through private property

Trespassing on land adjacent to Cowichan River continues

HarbourCats a hit in Cowichan Valley

Victoria ball team stops in Duncan, Chemainus, Ladysmith and Lake Cowichan

VIDEO: ‘My Funny Valentine’ delves into effect of tragedy

When a teenage boy is killed for an innocent question, the answers are hard to take

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

Re/Max of Duncan under new ownership

Former owner Cordell Ensign retiring

In reversal, Trump signs executive order to stop family separation

President had been wrongly insisting he had no choice but to separate families apprehended at border

50 new fires sparked in B.C. after lightning strikes across province

Similar conditions seen at the beginning of 2017 wildfire season

B.C. woman graduates high school at age 92

Nanaimo’s Joan Deebank the oldest high school graduate ever in B.C., as far as ministry can confirm

B.C. Appeal Court rules lottery winner must be paid back $600,000 loan

Enone Rosas won $4.1 million in a lottery in 2007 and loaned a portion to a friend

B.C. man surprised after used needle falls from sky

A Vernon resident said a syringe fell out of the sky and landed at his feet

Liquor review finds issues with B.C. wholesale monopoly

Report calls for ‘conflict of interest’ in system to be fixed

Police look for driver of blue Jeep who may have helped at fatal crash

A 19-year-old girl was killed in a crash near Delta on June 2

Conservationists, industry react to fish farm provisions

New provincial regulations to take effect by 2022

B.C. ‘will be ready’ for marijuana legalization

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says some stores open by Oct. 17

Most Read