Morgan Creek golfer Adam Hadwin is in Augusta, Ga. this week at the Masters. (File photo)

B.C. golfer flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in third-place tie as first round comes to close at Augusta National.

Adam Hadwin is off to quite a start at the Masters today in Augusta, Ga.

The Abbotsford golfer – who still lists Morgan Creek Golf Course as his official home track – is among the leaders at the prestigious tournament, after finishing the first round at three-under par. He’s currently tied for third – with Swede Henrik Stenson and U.S. golfer Charley Hoffman – one shot back of the lead.

Golfers were still on the course at Augusta National by mid-afternoon, including co-leaders Tony Finau and Jordan Spieth, who were tied for first at -4.

Hadwin shot a one-under par on the front nine holes Thursday morning, but had a much eventful back nine, with four birdies and two bogeys.

It’s Hadwin’s second crack at the prestigious tournament – one of professional golf’s four majors. Last year, he made the cut at Augusta and placed 36th overall.

Previous story
Hird and Tuplin take top honours at CVWC awards
Next story
T-Birds need your vote

Just Posted

Ladysmith RCMP member nearly hit by fleeing stolen vehicle

Tense moments during routine patrol off Shell Beach Road

Peewee Capitals in tough at provincials

Cowichan ends up in a difficult pool

T-Birds need your vote

Vote for Cowichan Secondary in BC Hockey contest

Prepare for traffic flow changes on the Malahat

Shifting lanes and temporary lane markers along the Trans Canada Highway

Referendum on amalgamation set for June 23

Voters to decide on joining Duncan and North Cowichan

Trudeau says Trans Mountain pipeline will go through

Prime Minister tells British Columbians that Canada is building a strong economy and being responsible to the environment

Deadline near for CVAC art show registrations

It’s a popular show and sale so it you want to take part, you have just a couple of days to register

B.C. golfer flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in third-place tie as first round comes to close at Augusta National.

B.C. invests $7.8M into wood exports, technology

Forestry minister said expanding exports to Asia was key

A doggone Disney day

Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

Health Canada recalls plush bunnies sold at Dollar Tree

Approximately 41,000 units were sold at stores in Canada.

B.C., federal privacy watchdogs to probe possible privacy breaches at Aggregate IQ, Facebook

The Victoria-based tech firm Aggregate IQ is facing accusations it influenced the Brexit vote

B.C. government releases advisory council report on finfish aquaculture

Moratorium on new fish farm tenures will remain while government reviews report’s recommendations

Trump directs troops deployed to border

Trump signed a proclamation directing the deployment of the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border

Most Read