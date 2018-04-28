Mia Butcher, top left, catches some air with Big Surf during at the Sea to Sky competition in Vancouver earlier this month. (Submitted)

Gymnast soars in competitive cheerleading

Frances Kelsey student reaching new heights in new sport

After eight years as a gymnast, Mia Butcher is soaring to new heights as a competitive cheerleader.

The Frances Kelsey Secondary Grade 10 student attended spring training with Island Elite Cheerleading in Esquimalt last year, and signed on with two teams: Swell and Big Surf. She has since experienced success with both squads.

Big Surf finished first in Open Level 4 at the prestigious Sea to Sky International Cheer Competition in Vancouver in early April. Swell, meanwhile, obtained an at-large bid to attend the Summit All-Star Cheerleading Championships at Walt Disney World in May, one of the largest international competitions in the sport.

