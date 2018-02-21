Grade 9 hoops showdown at Shawnigan Lake School

Shawnigan’s Jack (Jordy Buckets) McDonnell brings the ball up the court during a game against Brentwood in a mini-tournament at Duncan Christian School last Saturday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The future of high school basketball on Vancouver Island will be on display this Friday and Saturday as Shawnigan Lake School plays host to the Island Grade 9 boys championships.

Eight teams from across the Island, including Shawnigan and Duncan Christian School, will square off for two berths at the provincial championships. Rounding out the field are Kwalikum, Oak Bay, Vanier, Belmont, Mark R. Isfeld and Royal Bay.

Shawnigan and Duncan Christian will face each other in the first game of the tournament at 9 a.m. on Friday, but there is a chance they could both still end up representing the Island at provincials. Because of the double-elimination format, the losers of first-round games could still finish in third place, and the third-place team can challenge the second-place team for their berth.

The provincial tournament will he hosted by Heritage Woods in Port Moody on March 2-4.

Islands games will be played on Friday at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and noon, with the third-place game at 1:30 p.m. and the championship match at 3 p.m.

For more information, visit www.grade9islands.com