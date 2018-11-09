Goals elude Cowichan Cougars in loss to Gorge

Over-30 team back in action at home Friday night

Even the winning coach was surprised by the final score last Sunday morning as the Cowichan Cougars lost 3-0 to Gorge in an over-30A women’s soccer match at Victoria’s Bullen Park

“We kept fighting right to the end,” Cowichan’s Ali Garnett said. “We just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net. It looks like another week of shooting practice for us.”

With the wind at their back to start, the Cougars controlled the ball for the vast majority of the first half.

“It was definitely one of our best starts in terms of ball possession and chances created,” coach Darian Achurch noted. “I would say we were in their end of the field for 42 of the first 45 minutes.”

Despite that dominance, the closest the Cougars came to scoring was when Stacey de Lusignan hit the post. Gorge took a 1-0 lead into halftime, taking advantage of a breakaway against the flow of play after Cowichan keeper Sara Tweten made the original save.

Gorge created more chances in the second half. Cowichan continued to attack, but Gorge put the win on ice with a pair of quick goals.

The Cougars are now tied with Gorge for fifth place in the over-30A league, and will look for a win this Friday when they host Juan de Fuca on the Sherman Road turf at 7 p.m.

