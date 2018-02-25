Give wheelchair basketball a shot

Families in the Cowichan Valley are invited to try wheelchair basketball at the Shawnigan Lake Community Centre next Wednesday.

The community centre is partnering with Wheelchair BC to host a free wheelchair basketball “sampler” event on Feb. 28 from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m.

Wheelchair basketball is a fast-paced, physical and dynamic game in the adapted sport community,” recreation programmer Shannon McKinlay said. “It is inclusive, meaning able-bodied athletes participate, train and compete alongside athletes with a physical disability all the way up to the international level.”