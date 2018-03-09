All you need are cleats to join the new girls flag football league. (Citizen file)

Girls wanted for flag football league

Long running women’s league adding junior divisions

The organizers behind the Cowichan Women’s Football League are still looking for players interested in joining their new girls flag football offshoot.

A registration and practice night will take place at McAdam Park next Monday (March 12) starting at 6 p.m.

The new league will include divisions for girls ages 12-13 and 14-15.

“All you need are cleats of some kind and a willingness to learn,” organizer Chris Mann said. “Flag football is a non-contact game and you learn all the best parts of the game: quarterback, receiver, running back, centre, defensive back, safety and rusher.

“It is an amazing game that any person can play. No matter what your skill level, you can play this game, so come out and try.”

For more information, call Mann at 250-748-9385 or email westiemanor@shaw.ca

