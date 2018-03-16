Girls flag football league holding another session

Try the sport at McAdam Park Monday at 6 p.m.

Girls between the ages of 12 and 15 are invited to another chance to try out flag football.

The free session and registration night is organized by the people who are trying to get a girls league off the ground this spring. It will take place at McAdam Park next Monday (March 19) starting at 6 p.m.

Interested players only need to bring a pair of cleats.

The new league will include divisions for girls ages 12-13 and 14-15.

“Learn the skills of playing a great team sport, and have fun doing it,” organizer Chris Mann says. “Anyone can learn this wonderful game; you just have to try.”

For more information, call Mann at 250-748-9385 or email westiemanor@shaw.ca

