Former Stanley Cup winner Chris Kelly named captain of Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey team

Kelly is a veteran of 833 games and won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011

Chris Kelly will lead the men’s Olympic hockey team at the 2018 games. (Canadian Press photo)

Chris Kelly has been named captain of Canada’s men’s hockey team at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Kelly is a veteran of 833 games and won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011.

He played 82 games with the Ottawa Senators last season and has appeared in 16 games with Ottawa’s American Hockey League affiliate this season.

Rene Bourque, Andrew Ebbett, Chris Lee and Derek Roy will rotate as alternate captains during the Olympic tournament.

Hockey Canada says Maxim Noreau will also serve as part of Canada’s leadership group, but will not wear an ‘A’ on his sweater.

Canada begins its quest for a third straight men’s hockey gold medal Feb. 15 against Switzerland.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version had the incorrect year Kelly helped the Bruins to a Stanley Cup title.