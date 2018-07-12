Former CVAC athletes in contention at Harry Jerome

Two former Cowichan Valley Jaguars athletes found themselves in the thick of the competition at the vaunted Harry Jerome International Track Classic late last month.

Siôn Griffiths competed in javelin as an independent athlete at the prestigious meet held at Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium on June 26 and 27, while Lindsay represented Simon Fraser University in the 400m.

Griffiths finished third in the men’s open national javelin division with a throw of 51.70 metres. He was invited to throw at the meet by Canadian throwing legend Dylan Armstrong after Armstrong saw him compete at the provincial high school championships, where Griffiths won a silver medal.

Lindsay placed fifth in the women’s open international 400m.