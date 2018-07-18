Former Capitals invited to NHL development camps

Darien Craighead was one of three former Capitals players invited to NHL development camps this summer. (Citizen file)

Three former Cowichan Valley Capitals player were among the 58 former B.C. Hockey League players attending NHL teams’ development camps this summer, while a Duncan-raised defenceman made his third appearance at the Colorado Avalanche’s summer session.

Of the three former Capitals, forward Luke Santerno, who attended the Winnipeg Jets’ camp at the end of June, spent the most time in the Cowichan Valley, skating with the Caps for two seasons from 2014-2016. Santerno played in 109 games, recording 50 points on 25 goals and 25 assists. He was traded to the Trail Smoke Eaters in 2016 and earned a scholarship to Bentley University in Massachusetts, where he put up 30 points in 35 games as a freshman this past season.

Darien Craighead attended the New York Islanders Mini Camp, also late last month. Craighead played 40 games for the Caps in 2014-15, recording 42 points on 19 goals and 23 assists, then posted four points in four games to start the next season before he was traded to the Chilliwack Chiefs. He earned a scholarship to Northern Michigan University, where he has played the last two seasons, posting 58 points in 81 contests.

David Pope was in the Detroit Red Wings development camp, his first as a player under contract. Pope started his BCHL career with the Caps in 2011-12, playing 24 games and putting up seven points, before he was traded to the Westside Warriors, who became the West Kelowna Warriors. Pope was drafted by the Wings in 2013 and spent four years with the University of Nebraska-Omaha, recording 45 goals and 94 points in 131 games. He signed his first pro contract in May.

Duncan’s own Josh Anderson attended the Colorado Avalanche camp, also his first as a pro after wrapping up his Western Hockey League career this spring.

Anderson, who was picked by the Avs 71st overall in the third round of the 2016 Entry Draft, played in the WHL with the Prince George Cougars and Swift Current Broncos, winning a league title and going to the Memorial Cup tournament this spring. He finished his junior career with 35 points on nine goals and 26 assists in 206 regular-season games, and two assists in 34 playoff games.

Anderson signed an entry-level contract with Colorado in March and will start his first professional season this fall.