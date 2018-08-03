Jordan Topping spent the 2013-14 season with the junior A Cowichan Valley Capitals. (Citizen file)

Former Cap, Cowichan minor hockey product going pro

Jordan Topping signs with AHL’s Griffins after completing WHL career

Jordan Topping is going pro.

After wrapping up his junior hockey career with the Western Hockey League’s Tri-City Americans in the spring, the Cowichan Valley Minor Hockey Association product and former junior A Cowichan Valley Capitals forward has signed his first professional contract with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, the farm team of the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings.

The 21-year-old native of Saltspring Island spent the last four seasons with the Americans, and compiled 218 points (109 goals and 109 assists) and 202 penalty minutes in 243 regular season games, as well as 17 points and 20 PIM in 22 playoff contests. Topping was a teammate of Michael Rasmussen, the Red Wings’ first-round selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, for the last three seasons.

Prior to playing in the WHL, Topping spent the 2013-14 season with the B.C. Hockey League’s Capitals, compiling 15 points (10 goals and five assists) and 39 PIM in 51 games.

