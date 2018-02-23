Florida Panthers goaltender, Roberto Luongo, delivers speech heart warming speech (via @NHL/Twitter)

Former Canuck Roberto Luongo addresses Florida shooting victims

Parkland, Fla., resident, delivers speech before Florida Panthers’ first home game since tragedy

Former Vancouver Canucks goaltender Roberto Luongo delivered a heart-warming speech prior to the Florida Panthers’ hockey game Thursday night against the Washington Capitals.

It was the Panthers’ first game at home since last week’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 people. Luongo lives in Parkland with his wife and two children.

“It’s time for us as a community to take action. It’s enough. Enough is enough. We got to take action,” said Luongo.

“You guys are an inspiration to all of us,” Luongo said of the students and teachers. “At the end of the day, you guys are what’s giving us hope for the future.

“When I’m done playing hockey, I want to spend the rest of my life in Parkland. I love that city.”

READ MORE: Trump suggests more guns in schools to combat shootings

Luongo stopped 33 of 35 shots in the game to secure himself the victory in an emotional night.

The Panthers removed all advertisements from their rink boards to show support for the community and school by using the hashtag #MSDStrong on social media.

Florida players will don ‘MSD’ on their helmets and jerseys for the remainder of the season.

