First ‘loss’ for JB ’Dogs, first win for peewees

Injuries and bowl commitments lead to forfeit loss

The junior bantam Cowichan Bulldogs’ run through the Island Football League finally came to an end last weekend.

After outscoring their opponents 150-13 over their first five games of the spring, including four straight shutouts, the Bulldogs were hit with their first loss in the standings when they couldn’t field a team for last Saturday’s home game against the Saanich Wolverines.

“Unfortunately, we had a perfect storm of injuries and bowl game attendance, and we were unable to play,” coach PJ Shea said. “The curse of a small roster.”

Two junior bantam players were away representing Cowichan in the 12-13 age group at the Border Bowl in Kelowna. Dillon Wilson suited up on Team BC’s offensive and defensive lines, and Nico Harris played outside linebacker and was named Best Special Teams Player.

Two Cowichan teams were in action last Saturday, however, as the peewee Bulldogs picked up their first win of the spring, beating Saanich 34-20, and the atoms lost to Saanich 36-0.

All three teams will play at McAdam Park this Saturday. The atoms host Westshore at 10 a.m., the peewees play at 11:30 a.m., and the junior bantams are on the field at 1 p.m.

Previous story
CWFL regular season winds down

Just Posted

UPDATE: Fire at the Cobblestone Pub

Smoke was visible from the exterior of the building, but no flames

First ‘loss’ for JB ’Dogs, first win for peewees

Injuries and bowl commitments lead to forfeit loss

CWFL regular season winds down

Quarter-finals set for Sunday, semis next Wednesday

Pat’s House of Jazz welcomes Blaine Dunaway on June 3

He plays a variety of instruments with style and pizazz.

Editorial: Convoluted question will lead to referendum failure

First, the referendum will be done by mail-in ballot.

UPDATE: Fire at the Cobblestone Pub

Smoke was visible from the exterior of the building, but no flames

CN Rail refuses to submit pest plan in wake of government probe

Province investigates CN’s practices after dead vegetation was found along the Skeena River in 2017

VIDEO: B.C. couple paddling across Canada for food security

Carol VandenEngel and Glenn Green are paddling to raise awareness for the charity Loving Spoonful

ICBC doubles compensation for crash victims with serious injuries

People injured in a traffic crash on or after Jan. 1, 2018 now eligible for up to $300,000 from ICBC

Canada Post, CUPW given 90 days to settle rural, urban pay equity dispute

Maureen Flynn has given CUPW and Canada Post 90 days to negotiate a settlement

CFL players weigh in on the new footballs introduced for 2018 season

The league rolled out a new football this season with harder leather, slightly larger circumference.

Two bodies found in B.C. home destroyed by fire

RCMP say two people died in a house fire on May 21 in the Okanagan Valley.

NDP MP calls letter to spouse applying for Canadian citizenship ‘offensive and insulting’

Federal NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan has asked Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to look into what she calls a systemic problem

Trump’s ‘absurd’ tariffs central to Morneau’s event for already embattled G7

This week’s three-day pre-G7 gathering, which got underway Thursday, will “absolutely” now be focused on trade.

Most Read