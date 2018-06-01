First ‘loss’ for JB ’Dogs, first win for peewees

The junior bantam Cowichan Bulldogs’ run through the Island Football League finally came to an end last weekend.

After outscoring their opponents 150-13 over their first five games of the spring, including four straight shutouts, the Bulldogs were hit with their first loss in the standings when they couldn’t field a team for last Saturday’s home game against the Saanich Wolverines.

“Unfortunately, we had a perfect storm of injuries and bowl game attendance, and we were unable to play,” coach PJ Shea said. “The curse of a small roster.”

Two junior bantam players were away representing Cowichan in the 12-13 age group at the Border Bowl in Kelowna. Dillon Wilson suited up on Team BC’s offensive and defensive lines, and Nico Harris played outside linebacker and was named Best Special Teams Player.

Two Cowichan teams were in action last Saturday, however, as the peewee Bulldogs picked up their first win of the spring, beating Saanich 34-20, and the atoms lost to Saanich 36-0.

All three teams will play at McAdam Park this Saturday. The atoms host Westshore at 10 a.m., the peewees play at 11:30 a.m., and the junior bantams are on the field at 1 p.m.