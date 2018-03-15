Dynamics send four to provincials after strong showing in Port Alberni

The Duncan Dynamics’ Mount Arrowsmith Invitational contingent. Back row from left: Anna Mataganova (coach), Nirva Megavand, Charcey Erickson, Priya Dhami, Amelia Cannon, Khrystyna Yaremyn, Sarah Carson, Jillian Telfer, Micaylla Broadway (coach). Front row from left: Sada Bennefield, Sydney Brittan, Honey White, Inez Londono, Chloe Power, Mya Boyden. (Submitted)

The Duncan Dynamics Gymnastics Club collected nearly 40 medals and qualified four athletes for the provincial championships when they competed in the Mount Arrowsmith Invitational and Zone 6 Trials in Port Alberni earlier this month.

Priya Dhami finished first all-around in the Junior Olympic 7 (12-16) division, and won a special award for beam choreography. Also finishing first all-around in her age group was Nirva Megevand, in the JO4 (12-13) division, while Sophie Chernykh received a special award for floor choreography.

Chernykh was also one of four Duncan gymnasts, along with Jillian Telfer, Caydence Sampson and Amelia Cannon, who qualified to compete in the Gymnastics BC Provincial Championships in Port Coquitlam next month.

Full Duncan Dynamics results:

JO3 (7-8)

Yasmin Foo: gold on floor, silver on bars and beam, bronze on vault, silver all-around

JO3 (9-11)

Mya Boyden: gold on vault and floor, bronze on beam, gold all around

Inez Londono: silver on vault, bronze all-around

Maika Jay: silver on floor

Honey White: bronze on vault

JO4 (12-13)

Nirva Megevand: gold on floor, silver on vault, bars and beam, gold all-around

JO5 (12-14)

Jillian Telfer: gold on floor, silver on vault and bars, silver all-around

Caydence Sampson: silver on floor, bronze on bars and beam, fourth all-around

JO6 (age 13)

Sophie Chernykh: gold on beam, silver on floor, bronze all-around

JO6 (14-16)

Amelia Cannon: gold on beam, fourth all-around

JO7 (12-16)

Priya Dhami: silver on beam and floor, gold all-around

Khrystyna Yaremyn: silver on bars, bronze on beam, silver all-around

Charcey Erickson: gold on beam, fourth all-around

Sarah Carson: gold on floor, silver on vault