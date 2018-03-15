Dynamics send four to provincials after strong showing in Port Alberni

The Duncan Dynamics Gymnastics Club collected nearly 40 medals and qualified four athletes for the provincial championships when they competed in the Mount Arrowsmith Invitational and Zone 6 Trials in Port Alberni earlier this month.
Priya Dhami finished first all-around in the Junior Olympic 7 (12-16) division, and won a special award for beam choreography. Also finishing first all-around in her age group was Nirva Megevand, in the JO4 (12-13) division, while Sophie Chernykh received a special award for floor choreography.
Chernykh was also one of four Duncan gymnasts, along with Jillian Telfer, Caydence Sampson and Amelia Cannon, who qualified to compete in the Gymnastics BC Provincial Championships in Port Coquitlam next month.
Full Duncan Dynamics results:
JO3 (7-8)
Yasmin Foo: gold on floor, silver on bars and beam, bronze on vault, silver all-around
JO3 (9-11)
Mya Boyden: gold on vault and floor, bronze on beam, gold all around
Inez Londono: silver on vault, bronze all-around
Maika Jay: silver on floor
Honey White: bronze on vault
JO4 (12-13)
Nirva Megevand: gold on floor, silver on vault, bars and beam, gold all-around
JO5 (12-14)
Jillian Telfer: gold on floor, silver on vault and bars, silver all-around
Caydence Sampson: silver on floor, bronze on bars and beam, fourth all-around
JO6 (age 13)
Sophie Chernykh: gold on beam, silver on floor, bronze all-around
JO6 (14-16)
Amelia Cannon: gold on beam, fourth all-around
JO7 (12-16)
Priya Dhami: silver on beam and floor, gold all-around
Khrystyna Yaremyn: silver on bars, bronze on beam, silver all-around
Charcey Erickson: gold on beam, fourth all-around
Sarah Carson: gold on floor, silver on vault