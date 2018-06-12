Dynamics Interclub gymnast Sibylle Bauer. (Submitted)

Dynamics collect hardware in Campbell River and Victoria

Interclub gymnasts compete at Garden City meet

Three Duncan Dynamics gymnasts finished first all-around in their respective divisions at the Island Championships in Campbell River on June 2.

Lucy Healey finished first all-around in Junior Olympics 3A (Dec. 2009-2011), Inez Londono was first all-around in JO 3B (Aug. 2008-2009), and Jillian Telfer placed first all-around in JO 5.

Healey also placed first on beam and floor and third on vault; Londono was first on bars, beam and floor; and Telfer finished first on bars, beam and floor and third on vault.

Other Dynamics gymnasts also experienced success at Islands.

In JO 3A (Dec. 2009-2011), Yasmin Foo finished fourth all-around (first on vault, fourth on floor).

In JO 3B (Aug. 2008-2009), Chloe Power was second all-around (first on bars, second on beam), Mya Boyden was third all-around (first in floor, third on bars), Honey White was fourth all-around (third on beam, fourth on floor), and Maika Jay was 14th all-around (third on vault and floor).

In JO 4, Nirva Megevand was second on floor and sixth all-around, and in JO 5, Caydence Sampson placed second on beam, bars and floor, and third all-around.

Many of the same gymnasts were also in action at the Garden City Invitational in Victoria on May 19-20.

In JO 3 (2005-2008) Londono finished second on floor and sixth all-around, and Power was 13th all-around.

In JO 3 (2009), White was second on bars, fourth on beam and fourth all-around; Jay was fourth on vault and bars, and fifth all-around; Boyden placed third on floor, fourth on vault and sixth all-around; and Sydney Brittan placed ninth all-around.

In JO 3 (2010-11), Healey finished third on vault and sixth all-around, Sage Tousaw was 13th all-around, and Foo placed 16th all-around.

In JO4 (2005-06), Megevand placed second on bars and beam, and fourth all-around; In JO 5, Sampson finished sixth all-around; and in JO 7, Khrystyna Yaremyn finished ninth all-around.

Also in action at the Garden City Invitational were the Dynamics’ Interclub gymnasts. Interclub is designed to train athletes “who possess the appropriate physical and psychological qualities necessary to participate on a competitive level.”

Interclub gymnasts train between four and 10 hours per week, developing the necessary skills to compete. Coaches determine when athletes will compete based on their readiness. Interclub gymnasts do not receive scores and placings.

Previous story
VIDEO: Fresh challenge for B.C. breeder who produced Triple Crown winner, Justify

Just Posted

Dynamics collect hardware in Campbell River and Victoria

Interclub gymnasts compete at Garden City meet

Jaguars overcome hurdles at Nanaimo meet

CVAC athletes collect plenty of medals

Duncan apartment fire caused by candles: fire chief

After a week of investigating a fire at Parkland Apartment, experts have determined the cause

BC Ferries eliminates fuel rebate, travellers to pay more

The cost will rise another $2.20 on major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

B.C. youth agency closes after staff member gave teen drugs

Minister Katrine Conroy says criminal record checks, audits underway

VIDEO: Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender

James Conway moved to Chilliwack in 2017, but neighbours say they recently learned of his address

B.C. woman has hundreds show up in $500 Craigslist rental scam

Vancouver Island homeowner says fraudulent post encouraged people to peek in her windows

Trans Mountain’s first oil spill response ship ready

A total of $150-million is being spent on new response bases and vessels along the B.C. coast

VIDEO: Fresh challenge for B.C. breeder who produced Triple Crown winner, Justify

Next up, the St James’s Palace Stakes at the Royal Ascot race course

Fans turn out in droves to celebrate Cup-champion Capitals

Parade and rally midway between the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument commemorated first D.C. title

RCMP investigate attack on disabled stroke victim in northwest B.C.

The victim, who is recovering from a stroke suffered last year, needed treatment in hospital

Talks to begin with Trump administration on Columbia River Treaty renewal

U.S. wants to pay less for flood control, B.C. wants agriculture recognized

B.C. seniors’ poverty rate highest in Canada: report

Study paints picture of low-income seniors in B.C. ahead of anticipated NDP legislation this fall

10 reports of feces falling from sky across B.C.

Transport Canada is investigating reports across B.C. and Saskatchewan

Most Read