Dynamics collect hardware in Campbell River and Victoria

Three Duncan Dynamics gymnasts finished first all-around in their respective divisions at the Island Championships in Campbell River on June 2.

Lucy Healey finished first all-around in Junior Olympics 3A (Dec. 2009-2011), Inez Londono was first all-around in JO 3B (Aug. 2008-2009), and Jillian Telfer placed first all-around in JO 5.

Healey also placed first on beam and floor and third on vault; Londono was first on bars, beam and floor; and Telfer finished first on bars, beam and floor and third on vault.

Other Dynamics gymnasts also experienced success at Islands.

In JO 3A (Dec. 2009-2011), Yasmin Foo finished fourth all-around (first on vault, fourth on floor).

In JO 3B (Aug. 2008-2009), Chloe Power was second all-around (first on bars, second on beam), Mya Boyden was third all-around (first in floor, third on bars), Honey White was fourth all-around (third on beam, fourth on floor), and Maika Jay was 14th all-around (third on vault and floor).

In JO 4, Nirva Megevand was second on floor and sixth all-around, and in JO 5, Caydence Sampson placed second on beam, bars and floor, and third all-around.

Many of the same gymnasts were also in action at the Garden City Invitational in Victoria on May 19-20.

In JO 3 (2005-2008) Londono finished second on floor and sixth all-around, and Power was 13th all-around.

In JO 3 (2009), White was second on bars, fourth on beam and fourth all-around; Jay was fourth on vault and bars, and fifth all-around; Boyden placed third on floor, fourth on vault and sixth all-around; and Sydney Brittan placed ninth all-around.

In JO 3 (2010-11), Healey finished third on vault and sixth all-around, Sage Tousaw was 13th all-around, and Foo placed 16th all-around.

In JO4 (2005-06), Megevand placed second on bars and beam, and fourth all-around; In JO 5, Sampson finished sixth all-around; and in JO 7, Khrystyna Yaremyn finished ninth all-around.

Also in action at the Garden City Invitational were the Dynamics’ Interclub gymnasts. Interclub is designed to train athletes “who possess the appropriate physical and psychological qualities necessary to participate on a competitive level.”

Interclub gymnasts train between four and 10 hours per week, developing the necessary skills to compete. Coaches determine when athletes will compete based on their readiness. Interclub gymnasts do not receive scores and placings.