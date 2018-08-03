Duncan Tigers clinch Nanaimo men’s fastball title

First baseman Jamie Gicas takes a toss from pitcher Craig Snyder for the final out in the Duncan Tigers’ championship-clinching win on Wednesday night. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Cheers to the Red Arrow Duncan Tigers.

Undefeated since adding Red Arrow Brewing as a title sponsor in June, the Tigers capped off the season on Wednesday by clinching the Nanaimo Senior Men’s Fastball League championship.

“They haven’t lost a game since they put a Laketown Lager in their hands,” Tigers manager Joe DiLalla said. “It’s a good sign for the brewery and the boys.”

The Tigers won the first game of the best-of-three final series against Baker Supply in Cedar on July 25, and held home-field advantage when the teams met at Glenora’s Waldon Park on Wednesday evening. After falling behind 2-0 by the third inning, the Tigers turned the tables with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, then tacked on two more in the sixth for a 5-2 victory.

Seven hits were all the Tigers needed to put the win together as hurler Craig Snyder allowed just five by Baker Supply while striking out seven over seven innings.

Duncan first baseman Jamie Gicas led the way on offence, going 2-for-2 with a run and a pair of RBIs. Tanner McQuarrie also came up big, batting 2-for-3 with two runs. Dan Whiteford went 1-for-2 with an RBI, Corey Bullen was also 1-for-2, and Chris Moreside went 1-for-3 with a run.

Trevor Gicas, who serves as an in-game coach for the Tigers, came in as a pinch hitter and walked and scored a run.

“He always takes care of everyone else first,” DiLalla said. “He makes sure everyone gets in the game.”

The Tigers will host about a dozen teams at Waldon Park later this month for the Gord Closson Old Timers Classic on Aug. 25-26.