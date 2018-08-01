Synchronized swimmer Anna Akhurst displays her silver and bronze medals from the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Duncan swimmer takes two synchro medals at Summer Games

Anna Akhurst gets silver in team competition, bronze in duet

Synchronized swimming was the only sport at the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games that took place at a venue outside of the Cowichan Valley, but there was still strong representation from the Warmland.

Duncan’s Anna Akhurst helped Zone 6 to a pair of medals in synchronized swimming, which was contested at the Nanaimo Aquatic Centre. Although the competition took place in Nanaimo, the swimmers were still based in Duncan, sleeping at Alexander Elementary School, and didn’t feel left out of the Summer Games.

“It was still fun,” Akhurst said. “Everyone in Nanaimo still had the excitement. It felt the same.”

The synchro athletes bonded quickly around the friendly competition.

“It was a blast,” Akhurst recalled. “I think my favourite part was when we got there, everyone was so close, even though we were [competing] against each other.”

In the pool, Akhurst helped the Vancouver Island-Central Coast team to silver in the team competition, and joined with duet partner Avery Dix of Victoria to claim bronze in duet.

“For the team, it was the best run-through we’ve ever done, definitely,” she said. “For duet, it was one of our better ones.”

The Zone 6 team was selected from synchro clubs in Victoria, Nanaimo and Parksville. Tryouts took place in November, and nine swimmers were selected, although one had to drop out due to injury before the routine was created.

The 14-year-old Akhurst got her start in synchronized swimming in 2016.

“I did gymnastics before, but I was ready for a new sport,” she explained. “The Olympics were on at the time, so I wanted to try a summer camp.”

Akhurst also had experience with swimming and dance, but her gymnastics background was certainly beneficial.

“It helped a lot, with flexibility and strength,” she said. “I’m one of the flyers on the team, so it really helped with that.”

Akhurst travels to Victoria to train with her club three times a week throughout most of the year, and that will increase next year as she moves into the national stream program. Another Duncan swimmer, Jessica de Verteuil, is part of a different team within the same club.

SEE MORE: In sync: Duncan athlete Jessica de Verteuil finds her sport in synchronized swimming

De Verteuil also won a medal at the 2016 BC Summer Games in Abbotsford.

In the three weeks before the Summer Games, the Zone 6 team trained for four to six hours a day, in and out of the pool, usually in Victoria but occasionally in Nanaimo, with just a handful of days off. The girls made the most of it, having sleepovers and team parties in addition to their hard work.

“It paid off,” Akhurst said. “We got the medal.”


