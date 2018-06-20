Chemainus Reds catcher Jaxon Hotte braces to receive the ball during a Hopwo Tournament game against the Ladysmith A’s on June 2. (Kevin Rothbauer/Black Press)

Duncan Pirates named most sportsmanlike at Hopwo tourney

Ladysmith teams take three of top four spots

Ladysmith baseball teams took three of the top four spots in the Hopwo Invitational Mosquito Tournament held in Chemainus on June 1-3.

The Ladysmith Pirates got by the Saltspring Salties 7-6 in the first-place final, and the Ladysmith White Sox beat the Ladysmith A’s 10-5 in the battle for third place.

The Duncan Pirates, coached by the Cahoon brothers, were named the tournament’s Most Sportsmanlike Team.

The host Chemainus Reds finished with a respectable record of two wins and two losses, beating Triport and the Duncan Giants, and losing to Saltspring and the Ladysmith A’s, both of which reached the tournament semifinals.

A total of 14 teams competed in the annual tournament.

