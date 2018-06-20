Duncan Pirates named most sportsmanlike at Hopwo tourney

Ladysmith teams take three of top four spots

Chemainus Reds catcher Jaxon Hotte braces to receive the ball during a Hopwo Tournament game against the Ladysmith A’s on June 2. (Kevin Rothbauer/Black Press)

Ladysmith baseball teams took three of the top four spots in the Hopwo Invitational Mosquito Tournament held in Chemainus on June 1-3.

The Ladysmith Pirates got by the Saltspring Salties 7-6 in the first-place final, and the Ladysmith White Sox beat the Ladysmith A’s 10-5 in the battle for third place.

The Duncan Pirates, coached by the Cahoon brothers, were named the tournament’s Most Sportsmanlike Team.

The host Chemainus Reds finished with a respectable record of two wins and two losses, beating Triport and the Duncan Giants, and losing to Saltspring and the Ladysmith A’s, both of which reached the tournament semifinals.

A total of 14 teams competed in the annual tournament.