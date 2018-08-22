Duncan brothers take bronze in 3-on-3 lacrosse

Spong boys help Despicable 4 to third place, and best uniforms

Duncan brothers Rocco and Drake Spong helped their team, Despicable 4, to a pair of honours at the third annual Top Cheese 3-on-3 Lacrosse Tournament hosted by the Stealth Lacrosse Academy at the Langley Events Centre on Aug. 18 and 19.

The Spong brothers teamed up with Castlegar’s Reece Whitehead and Burnaby’s Corin Tan to win the bronze medal in the bantam division at the tournament, beating Rebel Yell 4-3 in sudden-death overtime.

Despicable 4 also won the prize for the tournament’s best uniforms, thanks to their Minions-inspired gear.

An all-Langley team, the Rat Pack, went undefeated to win the bantam division at the tournament, beating Bug’s Life 10-6 in the gold-medal game.

