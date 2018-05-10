Derby Dames keep it interesting against Hard Cores

Brass Knuckle Derby Dames jammer Bumble Beest slips around a pack of Hard Cores players during the teams’ bout at Fuller Lake Arena on April 28. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The new-look Brass Knuckle Derby Dames showed plenty of promise when they played host to Victoria’s Eves of Destruction Hard Cores at Fuller Lake Arena late last month.

The Cowichan Valley’s own roller derby team had six newcomers in action at the April 28 bout, and they all contributed to BKDD’s success, with one of them, Bumble Beest, taking home the award for MVP jammer.

The Hard Cores won the bout 224-99, but the match wasn’t as one-sided as the score makes it sound. The junior game earlier in the evening was won 204-149 by Victoria’s Rotten Apples over the Saltspring Tempest.

“While those sound like huge point spreads, in derby it’s really not,” said Stephanie Farrow, AKA She Wrecks, who served as BKDD’s captain for the night.

The competition attracted a good-sized crowd to the arena, and the club is hoping for a similar turnout for their next event at the Island Savings Centre on May 26. The Derby Dames will face Nanaimo’s Harbour City Rollers Ship Wrecks, preceded by a bout between the top-level Harbour City Rollers Hydra and Eves of Destruction Margarita Villains, from Nanaimo and Victoria, respectively.