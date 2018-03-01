‘Deflated’ Islanders bow out of VIJHL playoffs

A 6-0 loss to the Saanich Braves on Tuesday night eliminated the Kerry Park Islanders from the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League playoffs.

Trailing Saanich three games to one in the best-of-seven series, the Isles couldn’t muster a victory at George Pearkes Arena to extend their season.

“It was definitely a bit of a letdown,” Isles head coach Aaron Spotts said. “It was a tough way to end the season. The first period wasn’t too bad, but when we got a couple of goals down, it just deflated us.”

Kerry Park trailed just 1-0 after 20 minutes, but their fate appeared to be sealed when the Braves scored on the powerplay at 7:38 of the second. Saanich went up 3-0 just a minute and 20 seconds later, then added two more powerplay goals in the second and a shorthanded marker in the third.

The Isles were assessed just one minor in each of the first and third periods, but took eight minors in the second, along with a major and a game misconduct to Brad Bagnall, opening the door for Saanich’s strong powerplay.

After the lousy middle frame, Spotts made sure his players were motivated to play better in the third, even if their chances of coming back were small.

“I just talked to them between the second and third and said we owed it to our 20-year-olds — they’ve put in a lot of time and effort for this organization — to go out and have a good third,” he said.

Kerry Park goalie Chase Anderson was peppered with 60 shots and managed to turn aside 54. The Isles fired 28 pucks at Saanich netminder Riley Mathieson, who earned his second shutout of the series, continuing to show the form that earned him the VIJHL regular-season MVP trophy.

Anderson was one of four 20-year-olds playing his last junior hockey game, joined by defencemen Ty Smith and Joe Lamoureux and forward Brandon Wilson. All four are Victoria-area guys who drove over the Malahat regularly for practices and games.

Smith spent four years with Kerry Park, making the trek from Sidney several times a week, and Anderson was an Islander for three years, with the exception of a few games with Campbell River late last season.

Lamoureux came in as a 19-year-old rookie last season, and was a “heart and soul guy,” in Spotts’s words, for the Isles for two years. Wilson also played two years for Kerry Park, quietly seeing action on all four lines, on the powerplay and the penalty kill.

A fifth senior, blueliner Tanner Browne, was suspended for the last two playoff games. Browne returned to the Isles late in the season after playing for Kerry Park in 2014-15, 2015-16 and the first few games of the 2016-17 campaign.

The 2017-18 campaign was a bit of a disappointment for a Kerry Park organization that hoped to take a big step after reaching the VIJHL semifinals last spring.

“I think if I look at the whole year, we wanted to build off what we had done the season before,” Spotts said. “We had high expectations. Over the course of the year, we had so many ups and downs; we couldn’t quite find any consistency.

“I think the biggest issue was that we weren’t quite able to gel like we wanted to. We lacked the chemistry we needed to be a successful team. I always try to think of the successful teams from when I played, and those ones were when everyone was on the page, when it was like a family. We weren’t able to do that this year. We had a lot of moving parts. You need 20, 23 guys going to bat for each other. That’s what we’ve got to build.”