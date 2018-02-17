Brentwood’s Olin Dahlstrom (23) tries to block a shot by Duncan Christian’s Nathan Powell during the final of the Central Vancouver Island junior boys B basketball championship last Thursday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

DCS wins jr. boys B tournament

Chargers get past Brentwood B in final

The host Duncan Christian School Chargers outplayed three other Cowichan Valley teams to win the Central Vancouver Island junior B boys basketball championship last on Feb. 1.

The Chargers got by Brentwood College School’s B team 33-30 in the hard-fought tournament final after defeating Brookes Shawnigan Lake 63-33 in their semifinal.

Brentwood beat Cowichan 34-33 in the other semi, and Cowichan downed Brookes Shawnigan 52-46 in the third-place game.

Tournament officials named Cowichan the most sportsmanlike team.

Previous story
OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals for Canada, and men’s hockey loss

Just Posted

DCS wins jr. boys B tournament

Chargers get past Brentwood B in final

Column T.W. Paterson: Sinful David and the missionary’s wife

She’d vowed that David Harris would mount the pulpit over her dead body.

Outlaws and Cougars fall in Shergold Cup openers

Cowichan soccer teams look to rebound this weekend

Referendum considered for Cowichan water supply option

CVRD looks to establish a regional service

Big chill coming for Cowichan Valley

Arctic cold front expected to cover area by Saturday night

WATCH: Vancouver Island man catches dashcam video of near head-on crash

Video shows oncoming van cross over centre line

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

Reports of money laundering in B.C. real estate ‘troubling’: attorney general

News report alleges people connected to fentanyl trade are using B.C. real estate to launder money

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals for Canada, and men’s hockey loss

Team Canada shines on the speed skating track, but fall short against the Czechs in hockey

Air ambulance used parking lot for patient transfer because it was most efficient option

Lack of certification for helipad at Comox Valley Hospital not a factor in decision

RCMP member challenges court to prevent further disciplinary action

RCMP member launches appeal to avoid new hearing over alleged harassment

Port of Vancouver program examines impact of marine noise on local whales

Man-made noises can interfere with orcas’ ability to hunt and communicate with other pod members

Patrick Brown enters Ontario Tory leadership race

Despite sexual misconduct allegations Brown believes he is the right choice for the PC party

Preparation key for backcountry outings

Snowpack levels “complex” in many B.C. backcountry recreation areas

Most Read