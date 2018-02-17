DCS wins jr. boys B tournament

The host Duncan Christian School Chargers outplayed three other Cowichan Valley teams to win the Central Vancouver Island junior B boys basketball championship last on Feb. 1.
The Chargers got by Brentwood College School’s B team 33-30 in the hard-fought tournament final after defeating Brookes Shawnigan Lake 63-33 in their semifinal.
Brentwood beat Cowichan 34-33 in the other semi, and Cowichan downed Brookes Shawnigan 52-46 in the third-place game.
Tournament officials named Cowichan the most sportsmanlike team.